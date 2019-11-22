MONROE — Kaplan’s run of consecutive state semifinals appearances ended in Ouachita Parish during the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The No. 15 Pirates (7-5) couldn’t overcome three interceptions and a failed fourth-down attempt deep in Sterlington territory, falling to the No. 2 Panthers 35-24 on Thursday.
“It wasn’t due to a lack of effort," said Kaplan 10th-year coach Stephen “Tank” Lotief, who brought the Pirates to the semifinals the previous three seasons. "We just couldn’t make the plays."
The Pirates did, however, make the plays early, jumping to a 12-0 lead in the second quarter.
A tradition-rich Sterlington program that has made the playoffs 23 out of the past 24 seasons with a 2A state championship in 2016 did not intimidate the District 6-3A co-champion.
After forcing a punt on Sterlington’s first possession, the Pirates marched 49 yards, capped by a 1-yard quarterback run by junior Mason Frick. The first of four failed two-point conversions left the score 6-0.
On the Panthers' second possession, senior Nathan Sistrunk recovered a fumble and raced 65 yards for defensive touchdown. The Pirates were in control until a costly mistake on their second possession.
After forcing another Sterlington punt, the Pirates threw a rare interception at their 31-yard line. The short field enabled the Panthers to score on a 1-yard dive by senior fullback Jordan Townsend with 6:33 remaining in the second quarter.
The Panthers seemed to regain their confidence after Towsend's touchdown, forcing a Kaplan punt. The Panthers made the most out of the opportunity, completing a 61-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run by Townsend with 1:08 remaining in the second quarter. A 2-point conversion by senior quarterback Hayes Crockett, a UL-Monroe commitment, gave the Panthers a 15-12 lead.
Townsend was effective all night, rushing for 123 yards on 13 carries.
Both teams came out of halftime on fire, exchanging touchdowns for six lead changes by the end of third quarter.
Kaplan scored first on a 8-yard run by Mason Frick, finishing a 74-yard drive less than two minutes into the third quarter. Junior running back Drake Lejeune’s 53-yard run was the main reason for the quick drive and gave the Pirates an 18-15 lead after another failed 2-point conversion.
Lejeune ran for 133 yards on 16 carries.
The Panthers returned the favor, driving 58 yards for a Dallas Reagor 16-yard touchdown run and 22-18 lead after the extra point. The shifty running back was a great complement to Townsend, rushing for 100 yards on 19 carries.
The Pirates battled back after a 72-yard run by Hayes Abshire, setting up Mason Frick's third touchdown run with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter. After a failed 2-point the Pirates led 24-22, their final of the game.
With inclement weather looming, it was fitting a player named Rainbolt would seal the Panthers' victory.
The senior kick returner took the ensuing kickoff 79 yards to the end zone for a 28-24 lead.
Kaplan still seemed up to the challenge, driving from their 8-yard line into the Panthers' red zone. A holding call was a major setback for Kaplan, as the unfavorable down and distance caused a failed fourth-down attempt.
“We drive all the way down and get a penalty," Lotief said. "We talk about it all the time. We can do first-and-10, not first-and-20."
This fourth-down failure was the first of three consecutive stops by the Panthers defense.
Pinpoint passing by Crocket and big-time receptions by Rainbolt carried Sterlington to the Kaplan 6-yard line. Crocket later found the end zone from a yard out, and the extra point gave the Panthers a 35-24 lead at the 9:38 mark of the fourth quarter.
Kaplan racked up 346 yards rushing on 48 carries, but their last two possessions ended in interceptions.
"The key to victory, we turned them over four times," Panthers coach Lee Doty said. "They play hard and are well-coached, so we knew it would be tough and are fortunate to get out of here with a victory."
The victory means the 11-0 Panthers will travel south for the quarterfinals to face the Church Point-Jennings winner.