HAMMOND — Highland Baptist saw its historic playoff came to an end Thursday.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Bears, making their first state final appearance, were hoping to cap things with a Division IV girls state championship. But they ran into the No. 1 Ouachita Christian, which defeated Highland 61-40 at the University Center.
“I’m proud of this basketball team and what we’ve accomplished in making history for the school,” coach Carol Sensley said. “I am one of the luckiest coaches with a great group of girls that just pull together. We came up short, but we by far have won the battle on this journey, and I’m just so proud of the basketball team.”
The Lady Bears were able to keep things close early on, but the Lady Eagles were able to pull away.
“They pressed us and kept the pressure on,” Sensley said. “I thought we actually handled the press in the front court, but we didn’t capitalize in the back court when we had opportunities to score the ball after breaking the press. That’s what they’re known for is keeping the pressure on, they play a lot of people and press you full court, make you come down and take quick shots.
"We did settle down a little bit, but it was an up-tempo type of game. We’re used to playing up-tempo, but I think we pressed a little bit when we got those open shots and didn’t capitalize on the back side.”
Highland Baptist senior Marin Barras had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds despite seeing double teams much of the night.
“I’m just physical, I’m strong, so it’s easier for me than other people I guess,” Barras said. “I thought it was really cool to be able to play out there on the big stage because we’ve never done that before.
"It feels good to be one of the student-athletes from Highland to be able to be a part of it and make history at the school. I just had a lot of fun, and we played our hearts out and did what we could. We did come up a little bit short."
M’Kylah Olivier added 12 for Highland Baptist, but the Lady Eagles countered with a trio of double-digit scorers.
“All year I’ve watched this team fight,” Sensley said. “Every possession, whether we’re up 10, up 20, or down five, they just keep fighting and working hard. We did that, and I kept telling them that we’ve just got to keep battling and keep fighting. It doesn’t matter what the clock looks like, keep chipping away. This is a game of runs, and maybe if we could’ve gotten one little push at the end, we could’ve maybe closed that gap. We’ve closed gaps before, but we were a little gassed from (Ouachita Christian’s) pressure."
While the Lady Bears finish the season a game short of their ultimate goal, they’ll look forward to next season with several key players returning and having gained state championship experience.
“They’re full of personalities, they’re fun to be with, they’re mature," Sensley said. "I’ve never seen a group of girls that know how to handle their business when it’s practice time and are so focused when it’s game time.
"This journey has so many life lessons that these young ladies can pull from, and I will forever remember this special moment being with these ladies on the last day of the season.”