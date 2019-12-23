When flu season arrives, you can expect a high school athletic team or two to be among its victims.
Unfortunately for the St. Thomas More girls soccer program, coach Daniel Underwood has had to break out the Germ-X and keep players from sharing water bottles. The flu bug has found its way to the Lady Cougars.
Underwood, now in his sixth year in charge, has dealt with a rash of early-season illnesses and and injuries before, and adjusting lineups on the fly certainly comes with its challenges. But as Underwood notes, there can be a silver lining to the absences. He gets to test his depth and find out what he has in young players before the games become more meaningful.
“We’re very blessed to have depth within our program,” Underwood said. “While it has been difficult because, obviously, it’s caused us to rotate our starting lineup a bit, it’s also been beneficial. We talk about you never know what’s going to happen over the course of the season, so it’s good to know where players can fit in.
“It gives players some playing time that you might not have given as much playing time to had illness not taken place. So it’s been helpful in that regard as far as letting us know we can still rotate players into certain places and what type of performance we can expect from them.”
And for this season’s STM team, coming off its second straight Division II championship, solidifying depth is more important. The Lady Cougars (6-1-2) feature just four seniors and returned only four starters from last year’s team. The schedule, as it always is for STM, hasn’t been light either.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Underwood said. “Even through all that, to still be at this point and only have one loss is our record is tremendous. It speaks volumes to the talent that we have within the program.”
The good news was STM had a handful of underclassmen contribute last season, including in the state championship against Lakeshore. Then-sophomore Avery Quoyeser and then-freshman Raegan Latiolas provided the goals in a 2-0 win. Then-junior goalkeeper Paityn Gautreaux also pitched her fourth straight postseason shutout and 17th of the season in the title game.
“I’ve got to give credit where credit is due,” Underwood said. “Our upperclassmen each year have really done a great job of mentoring the incoming freshmen and really welcoming them into the program, welcome them into training and just really setting the example for what it takes to win."
“When the pressure situations arose," the coach continued, "they welcomed it and invited it."
Gautreaux has been the team’s most valuable player through the first nine games, Underwood said. Aside from the flu outbreak, the Lady Cougars needed to replace a large chunk of their goal-scoring production from last year, including the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, Maddie Moreau. So Gautreaux's steadiness in goal has been critical.
The only time STM has lost this year — a 4-0 decision against Division I semifinalist Mandeville — Gautreaux was unavailable.
“Definitely in the early part of the season, she’s kept us in some games that we were probably a little shaky in. Like in the (1-1 draw against Vandebilt Catholic to open the season), she came up with critical saves in some key moments. Mt. Carmel, who I thought outplayed us especially in the first half, she just stood on her head making some saves for us. Then we found our rhythm and got into things offensively, and we were able to win that game (2-1).”
Along with Gautreaux and fellow senior Anne-Marie Alack, both of whom are team captains, Quoyeser has emerged as one of the squad’s leaders. Alack is coming off an ACL injury last January.
“She did everything she could to rehab and come back strong, and we’ve inserted her back into the starting lineup,” Underwood said of Alack, whose sister, Mary-Ainsley, is a talented freshman player. “She’s starting to find her confidence and really helping the team grow.”
Latiolas has assumed Moreau’s mantle as the Lady Cougars’ top scorer. Latiolas is now even wearing Moreau’s No. 7 jersey.
“She’s taken it upon her shoulders to fill the void from (Moreau’s) graduation,” Underwood said. “She’s doing a tremendous job.”
But Underwood notes reaching the state finals for fifth time in seven years will be even more difficult this season, as Division III finalists Teurlings Catholic and Vandebilt Catholic have both moved up in class. The defending-champion Lady Rebels, now a district opponent for the Lady Cougars, will host STM on Jan. 17.
"We embrace competition. We enjoy it," Underwood said. "Any time you've got another state championship team in your own district, it's great."