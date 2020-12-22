While the St. Thomas More Cougars’ offense has gotten most of the spotlight in recent seasons, their defense has been far from a weak spot thanks to a strong core of starters.

That core is led by senior inside linebacker Bryce Boullion, a three-year starter who’s developed into more than just the quarterback of the defense.

He's a tackling machine.

Ironically, Boullion came in as a freshman looking to play actual quarterback.

After surveying the situation, he answered the call at linebacker and is now the Cougars’ all-time leader in tackles with 383.

“Our two inside linebackers, Bryce (Boullion) and Andre LeBlanc, run the defense on the field,” Cougars defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell said. “They’ll make calls on the field to change a call coming from the sideline if necessary. He (Boullion) is a three-year starter, but he was a quarterback coming in. Being a quarterback, he has an overview of what offenses are doing and such, so the conversion to an inside linebacker that we play was pretty quick. His football knowledge has grown exponentially over the years. He uses that to put us in the best position possible for formations that we’re facing.”

With Caleb Holstein and Walker Howard entrenched at quarterback the past three years, Boullion was too good of an athlete to keep off the field and found his niche at linebacker.

“I grew up playing quarterback in middle school,” Boullion said. “Whenever I got to high school, the coaches kind of just threw me in at middle linebacker as soon as I got here, and ever since I just kept playing. I just try to make my teammates better, just try to set up plays for them and fill my gaps and cover whoever I need to cover. It feels good because I just fit in real nice. I just try to help my team, and it worked out really well for me.”

Boullion wasn’t used to tackling having played offense growing up, but he’s worked on that over the years and now excels at it along with making sure his teammates are where they need to be on the field.

“My dad worked with me on tackling this past summer,” Boullion said. “We were in the backyard, and we just worked on it really hard. I didn’t really know how to tackle at first, so I just worked every day and got better at my craft.”

“Me and Dre (Andre LeBlanc) try to get everyone where they need to be at all times. To keep my reads in, fly to the ball and be a leader for my defense. Make sure I know everything about the defense, tell them where to go, and figure out a way to stop the offense. I just try to make teammates better around me, just try to make everything easier for them. Just make their jobs a lot easier so we can make plays.”

Boullion’s growth as a linebacker has been exponential ever since he took up the position.

“When he (Boullion) came in, I’m guessing he had no clue he was going to be linebacker,” Tidwell said. “When he came in we had a three-year starter at quarterback who’s now playing up at Louisiana Tech (Holstein), and then we had Walker coming in as well. There was no reason whatsoever to leave an athlete like Bryce on the sideline when he could help us tremendously. We moved him in at linebacker, and we talked to him one time and he said, ‘sure I’ll do that,’ and he’s never looked back. As a freshman he played quarterback and linebacker. We didn’t totally abandon the quarterback position, but I knew he was going to be an essential block on our defense.”

The Cougars have a strong senior group on defense this season led by Boullion and Andre LeBlanc at linebacker as well as Dominic Zepherin in the secondary.

“Our kids on defense are really active,” Tidwell said. “We’ve got a good group of them, most of them are seniors this year and have been playing together since middle school. When we started the year we had three defensive players that were starters from there sophomore year. Dominic Zepherin at corner, Bryce at linebacker and Josh Stevenson at safety. Now Josh got hurt in the first game and he’s been out without a shoulder injury, but between Bryce and Dom and Dre and our senior defensive line, has in fact brought us where we are.”

Boullion’s also had success this season as a punter, as he’s developed into a weapon for the Cougars by being able to pin opposing teams back with his powerful leg.

“It amazes me that no college has come after him (Boullion) as a punter,” Tidwell said. “His average in district alone was 47 yards. We’ve been in games where we were standing on our 5-yard line, and he puts it down to the other 20, which just flips the field totally. He’s a great punter.”

Boullion plans to continue playing football at the college level, and he’s hoping to end his senior season with back-to-back state championships as the Cougars prepare to face De La Salle at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Natchitoches.

“I plan on going play at the next level in college,” Boullion said. “I have a few offers from Louisiana College, Sterling and Carthage. Just trying to figure all that out after the season. I’m feeling good. We’re watching a lot of film on them (De La Salle) right now. We’re getting a hold of what they do, so I think we’ll be pretty prepared for them.”