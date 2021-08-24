The Kiwanis Jamboree was canceled last year for the first time because of COVID-19 along with the Kiwanis Crying Towel.

The jamboree is back this season, and the annual crying towel luncheon took place Tuesday at the Petroleum Club, and the area coaches participating in the jamboree took the stage to see who could “cry” the most about their team and make the crowd laugh.

Once again it was Cecilia coach Dennis Skains that took home the towel, as he poked fun at his team and the St. Martin Parish words and phrases that he’s recently picked up on.

Skains won in 2019 with a similar approach, and he described a series of plays that were remembered based on local Cajun phrases.

“I’m now dating someone who’s even deeper into the Cecilia community, and she’s helped me,” Skains said. “What we’ve done is to understand things, I had her help me rename some plays that way our kids understand it. We have the garde des don. That’s our big play-action pass. If we’re going over the top and you hear that, you know we’re going deep.”

Lafayette High coach Cedric Figaro joked about how the school emphasizes the band over the football team.

“Last year I was promised a practice field before the season, and we just got it,” Figaro said. “But it’s only 30 yards. The band gets 90 yards. I have to pay for all the field maintenance and do the field maintenance. If you pass by Lafayette High you see the great, big tower that’s about $40,000, that’s for the band, we can’t use it. Our is rusty, no wheels, it’s on the side. Plus, 10 yards of those 30 yards are rocks.”

The coaches were glad to back at the event, and Northside coach John Simmons joked about how COVID-19 had thrown off his routine.

“COVID had coaches' minds twisted,” Simmons said. “When I was sitting in quarantine, all I was doing was eating because we were stressed out and we didn’t know what we were going to do, and it just hit us, ‘man, we’ve got to get back to work.’ A kid asked me the other day, ‘coach, I need some help. I need $20 for a free COVID test.' Here’s the dumb part about it, I gave it to him. COVID got me confused, everything’s confusing.”

Some head coaches couldn’t attend, including Carencro’s Tony Courville, whose son Michael filled in and poked fun at his dad for not attending.

“I’m here instead of our head coach because after 26 years, my dad still makes me do the things he doesn’t want to do,” Michael Courville said.

Acadiana had assistant coach Ronald Gunner fill in for head coach Matt McCullough, and Teurlings had assistant Brad Taylor fill in for head coach Dane Charpentier, who messed with their head coaches for not being there.

“You hear so much these days about opting out,” Taylor said. “Coach Dane (Charpentier) really put a lot of emphasis and focus on opting in. Getting our guys to really buy in to opting into everything we’re doing. When we say opting in, we’re talking about showing up every day, just showing up ready to work. Unfortunately coach Dane couldn’t be here to tell you about that, but it is what it is.”

Other speakers included St. Thomas More offensive coordinator Shane Savoie, who spoke in place of head coach Jim Hightower, along with Southside head coach Josh Fontenot, St. Martinville head coach Vincent DeRouen and Comeaux head coach Eric Holden, who was speaking for the first time.

Notre Dame and Breaux Bridge didn’t have any coaches speak with head coaches Lewis Cook and Stephen “Tank” Lotief unable to attend.