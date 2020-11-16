NATCHITOCHES — All Episcopal School of Acadiana cross country coach Laura Magann could do was smile when asked about the first Class B trophy presentation of the day.
“You know, I thought we had won, but if we hadn’t I was going to accept the runner-up trophy graciously,” Magann said. “But they got it straightened out pretty quick and gave us the right one.
“This has been such an unusual year ... anything was possible. We woke up knowing it would be a great day to run and my kids took advantage of it. So, it’s all good.”
It was indeed all good for the Falcons, the swept the Class B titles for the second straight year to help open the LHSAA State Cross Country meet Monday at Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet Track.
The trophy presentation mix-up that led to meet officials presenting the Falcons with the Class B boys runner-up award instead of the championship trophy was the only hiccup. ESA’s boys and girls teams executed their race strategy to perfection to oust Christ Episcopal for the second straight season.
Covington-based Christ Episcopal had the individual champions in Svenya Stoyanoff and Jake Tournillion. But the Falcons utilized their depth to claim a seventh straight boys title and a fourth LHSAA title in the past five years for the girls.
ESA had the low score of 42 points, ahead of Christ Episcopal (63) and Alexandria’s Grace Christian (84) in the boys competition. All five scoring runners placed in the top 10 of the girls race as the Falcons scored 24 points. Christ Episcopal finished with 37, ahead of Lacassine (122).
Magann stresses place finish over three-mile race times to the point that she refuses to let her runners wear watches at the LHSAA meet. The strategy paid off in the boys race when Tournillion won with a three-mile time of 16 minutes, 21 seconds, 18 seconds ahead ESA's Christian Herpin.
“This meet is never about times … it is about place finish,” Magann said. “We knew about (Christ Episcopal), and they knew about us. Our job was to pass or finish ahead of as many of their runners as possible.”
Magann’s plan was the reason why Herpin did not panic when Tournillion pulled away from him at the two-mile mark. But it was not easy as Herpin had to outkick Acadiana area rival Steven Habetz of Midland on the final straightaway to finish second.
“(Tournillon) gassed me at the two-mile mark. The only thing going through my mind was staying in second,” Herpin said. “When (Habetz) passed me on the track, I knew I had to stick with him and find a way to hang on to second. It is amazing that we can win seven in a row and have such a legacy.”
Stoyanoff won the girls three-mile race in 19:03, just ahead of ESA’s Aline Malek (19:16) and teammates Taylor Guillotte and Ava Grace Hebert.
“I knew this race wasn’t about me, it was about my team,” Malek said. “All I tried to do at the end was hold my spot. We came here with a mission and I’m glad we accomplished it.”