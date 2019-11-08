YOUNGSVILLE — The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators capped of the 2019 high school football regular season with a solid performance in a 35-6 win over the visiting West St. Mary Wolfpack.
“We played extremely well in all phases of the game tonight, from start to finish," Ascension coach Matt Desormeaux said. "Offensively we were able to run the ball effectively with the offensive line doing a great job up front, opening holes for the running backs and protecting Cole Simon in the passing game.
"Defensively we were able to keep a team with really good athletes from making big plays, and that was key for us on defense. Now we can turn our attention to preparing for our first round game in the playoffs.”
The Blue Gators finished the regular season with an 8-2 record, 6-1 in District 7-2A play, while West St Mary finishes 2-8 and 2-5 in district play.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Gators scored on the first play of the second quarter on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Cole Simon to Matt Remondet. Following the extra point by Peyton Woodring, Ascension led 7-0 with 11:51 to play in the first half.
The Blue Gators added another first-half score with 5:48 to go before the half on fourth-and-1 from the 10. Ethan Leoni scored his first of two touchdowns on the night with a 10-yard TD run. Woodring was good on the PAT, and Ascension led 14-0, which would be the score going into halftime.
With 8:45 to play in the third quarter, Ascension extended its lead to 21-0 on an Asa Freeman 10-yard run. West St. Mary scored three plays later as senior quarterback Taylon Druilhet hit Kobe Phillips on a 27-yard TD pass with 8:02 to go in the third quarter.
After the two-point conversion attempt failed, the Blue Gators led 21-6. Ascension Episcopal added a third-quarter score with 2:04 to go, as Leoni scored his second TD of the night on a 1-yard run. Woodring’s kick was once again good, and Ascension led 28-6 at the end of three quarters.
The home Blue Gators added a fourth-quarter score as Freeman scored his second TD of the night on an 8-yard run with 9:45 to play. Woodring’s kick was good once again, and the Blue Gators led by the final score of 35-6. Woodring connected on all five of his extra-point attempts.
The Blue Gators defense held the Wolfpack to 75 rushing yards and 147 passing yards. Jhoilon Harris led the Wolfpack with 59 yards on six carries, and Druilhet completed nine of his 17 passes with one touchdown.
Freeman led the Blue Gators with 195 rushing yards on 24 carries with two scores, while Leoni added 38 yards on seven carries with two touchdown. The Blue Gators compiled 272 on the ground.
Cole Simon added 106 yards through the air, connecting on seven of his 12 attempts with one touchdown. Matt Remondet recorded a 41-yard touchdown reception, and freshman receiver Austin Mills had three catches for 39 yards.
Ascension Episcopal will learn its first-round playoff opponent Sunday, likely a home game Friday.