Perhaps the Ascension Episcopal boys soccer team was just due.
As it turned out, that and an strong effort on defense did the trick with a 2-0 upset of No. 4 Northlake Christian on Wednesday in Covington.
As a result, the fifth-seeded Blue Gators advance to the Division IV semifinals, where they will try to pull off another upset at No. 1 Pope John Paul II.
Game time is 7 p.m. Friday in Slidell.
“It was probably the biggest win the program’s ever had in terms of the reputation of the other school and the caliber of players we were playing against,” coach CJ Murison said.
“The most impressive win that we’ve ever had, but you have to take each game as it comes. That game is done and we want to look at the next one and just keep going.”
In the regional-round win over Grace Christian, AES had 40 shots on goal and connected only once in a 1-0 victory.
In Wednesday’s win, the Blue Gators only got off four shots and scored twice.
“We’ve been really unlucky, so it kind of flipped on its head a little bit with four shots and scoring two goals,” Murison said. “That’s just soccer.”
Sophomore Connor Edmond scored the first goal, while senior Britt Campbell knocked in the second one on a penalty kick.
Those two goals were complemented by a shutout of Northlake Christian.
“We knew they had a very strong midfield,” Murison said of the Wolverines. “We saw a couple players on film were really creative. We knew stopping them would be key to any chance we had in winning the game.”
Goalkeeper Lee Schouest had “five really good saves” and Campbell’s ability to drop deep and cover the midfield were key elements of the shutout, Murison said. “There aren’t a lot of teams that would have managed to shut out a team like Northlake, but we managed to do so."
The win pushed AES into the semifinals for the second straight season. Last year was the first time the Blue Gators had advanced past the regional round.
Pope John Paul II defeated Northlake 5-1 in district play.
“Watching the film, there really wasn’t a lot to separate the two teams,” Murison said. “Pope John Paul just took some chances and pressed them and scored a few goals from it, but we're expecting a similar-type test.
“We know we may not have as much of the ball as in some other games. Our preparation will be mostly to do with not having the ball and when we do get the ball, the focus will be on being extremely efficient.”