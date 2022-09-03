NEW IBERIA - Heading into the season-opener against crosstown rival New Iberia Senior High, Westgate coach Ryan Antoine had a few questions about his team the season after his Tigers won the Class 4A state championship.
After Friday night's 47-0 win over the Jackets, the some questions are still needed to be answered, but Antoine liked a lot of what he saw as his Tigers opened the season with a convincing win.
"Our guys played hard," Antoine said. "I still feel like we made mistakes. We had too many penalties but all-in-all our guys played hard and I'm proud what we were able to do tonight."
The Tigers did a lot against the Jackets.
The defense pitched a shutout, the offense scored on seven of nine possessions, the special teams kept New Iberia back in its own territory all game long.
In short, it was a dominating performance despite the mistakes the Tigers made in starting the season with a 1-0 record and beating their crosstown rival for the fourth time in the last five years and evened the overall series between the two teams to 10 wins each.
"I feel like our pace was good tonight," Antoine said. "Our guys know how to win and our seniors know how to lead and they were great leaders tonight.
"We were able to establish the line of scrimmage on offense and on defense were were able to push them into the backfield to establish a new line of scrimmage there."
The numbers bear out what Antoine was talking about.
Westgate had 300 yards of offense and held NISH to 84 yards for the night,
The Tigers scored 32 points by halftime and held the Jackets to three first downs in the game.
"I'm sure that we scored a lot of different ways but we didn't do well in the passing that and that is something that we need to work on going down the line," Antoine said. "
The Westgate coach didn't single out any one performance in the game but credited the entire team for the effort against the Jackets.
"It was a good team effort and all of our kids did well tonight," Antoine said. "But we are going to need to keep this up and get better as the season goes along.
"The schedule only gets harder from here and teams are still going to give us their best efforts since we have the target squarely on our back."