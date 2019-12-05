Lafayette Christian coach Jacarde Carter was faced with a difficult preseason decision.
With last year's starting quarterback, Zachary Clement, graduated and gone to play college football at Northwestern State, the top receiver for the Knights, Errol Rogers Jr., was also now the team's best quarterback.
Although Rogers has taken occasional snaps at wideout, the UL commitment has spent the bulk of his senior season under center and with great aplomb, leading top-seeded LCA (11-1) into the Division III finals versus St. Charles Catholic at Cajun Field Saturday.
"I feel like he's done the most for us in terms of his sacrifice," Carter said. "Errol is a legit, Division I receiver, and he took a different, lesser role for the betterment of the team.
"That's just amazing. That's sacrificing yourself and your season, to some extent. He might have been able to get some bigger scholarship offers at receiver if he would have a better year than his previous seasons. I feel like that's big of him."
And while Rogers has made tremendous strides at quarterback, his stock at receiver has also improved. When Rivals released its new Louisiana rankings this week, Rogers checked in as the No. 46 senior in the state, making him the top-rated in-state commitment for UL.
During the preseason scrimmage versus St. Martinville, his first instinct was to tuck the ball under and run.
"It took a while for me to stay in the pocket," Rogers said. "Especially because they try to blitz me in practice every day, so I would get out and just run it. Now I take my time and sometimes you just have to take the hits."
During the regular season, Rogers completed 47 of 84 attempts for 875 yards and seven touchdowns.
In two playoff games, he's connected on 12 of 16 passes for 172 yards and two scores. Most impressively, he hasn't thrown an interception all year.
"It's been different, but I played quarterback when I was younger so it wasn't that different," Rogers said. "It's easier to get injured at quarterback, but it's all good."
In a 35-28 win at Evangel Christian in Week 5, he threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and added 87 yards rushing.
Then, in a Week 7 district showdown at Notre Dame, he threw for 242 yards and a touchdown as the Knights prevailed 17-14.
"I like throwing the ball deep and letting it fly," Rogers said. "I got to where I was trusting my line to pick up the blocks where I can stand in the pocket longer, and I started getting better at knowing where to put the ball."
After winning state titles the last two years in New Orleans, Rogers will lead his team onto the field at UL on Saturday, and the fact that he'll play his last high school game on his future home turf isn't lost on him.
"I'm excited about playing at Cajun Field," he said. "UL has been doing great. We could have won the two games that we've lost, but we have a rematch Saturday against Appalachian State."
According to Rogers, the work ethic at LCA has dramatically increased since his freshman year.
"We work way harder now," he said. "It's different now. It especially feels good to be going for a third straight state championship because of how far we've come since my freshman year.
"It's all about keeping God first. The coaches are always preaching to keep God first and going hard every day...doing the best that you can do."
One of those coaches is his father, Errol Rogers Sr.
"His dad is the receivers coach and the head basketball coach," Carter said. "Coach Errol was one of the first coaches hired when LCA got into the LHSAA, and he won the first championship in school history. He's been winning ever since.
"You could say Errol Jr. comes from a good lineage, as well. (Comeaux star receiver) Malik Nabers is his first cousin and we have a younger kid, Jordan Allen, who starts in the secondary for us who is also a cousin."