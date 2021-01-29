The last month has presented unprecedented circumstances for the Carencro athletics department.
The Bears were geared up for basketball and wrestling seasons coming off their first football state championship since 1992 when a serious curveball entered the picture. A fogger, which was being used for COVID-19 cleaning, ignited and caused a fire to spread to the boys gym around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The fire left both the boys basketball and wrestling teams without their usual practice spot. It began in Bears basketball coach Christopher Kovatch’s office, taking with it equipment and memorabilia such as the nets from the 2018-19 Top 28 teams, jerseys, plaques and team photos.
“That morning I got there at 5-something, and everything was covered in smoke,” Kovatch said. “I broke down to tears a few times after seeing something you put years into turn to nothing, but at the end of the day, it’s all material things. There are days when I really questioned everything. If it weren’t for the kids, I don’t know what I would do. Things just haven’t gone like we wanted them to.
“We just accept it as what it is. For me it was 20 years of memorabilia, memories and work that just disintegrated. Nick Jeffers and the (Lafayette Parish School System) was great in helping replace the loss of equipment, but there was a lot of emotional attachment that went down with it. A bunch of stuff I didn’t even realize at first. The kids have been great about it. They’ve accepted it as part of reality and have done what we needed to do.”
Kovatch and the Bears have had to practice at six gyms since the fire, including Lafayette Middle, Lafayette High, Acadian Middle, Acadiana High and the Northside High boys and girls gyms.
“We talked about no whining, no complaining, no excuses after it happened,” Kovatch said. “But at the end of the day, it’s rough. Consistency is nowhere to be found, and we haven’t had the opportunity, which sucks for the kids because it’s a major part of their lives that got totally disrupted. Kudos to everyone that’s helped us out and let us use their facilities. Preparation is hard at Lafayette Middle with such a tiny gym, but everyone there has been great to us.”
Not having a gym didn’t prove to be as much of an inconvenience for the wrestling team as it was for basketball. Wrestling coach Derrick Franchak got creative for his practice site.
“They closed down both the boys and girls gyms, so we had no place to practice,” Franchak said. “With all the kids getting bag lunches now, I was thinking maybe we could practice in the cafeteria. We were able to move all the mats into the cafeteria, so it wasn’t as bad for us as basketball.
"We moved the mats around all the big white columns, and we were still able to practice at school. Everything we use on a daily basis, there’s been no place to store it, so I’ve been having to bring everything home, but I don’t mind because I’m not going to let the kids down. We’re doing the best we can with what we got.”
The basketball team has kept battling despite the adversity but between COVID, opt-outs and injuries, they have had their worst record since Kovatch took over as head coach in 1998.
“I tell the guys to always control the controllables,” Kovatch said. “I had to tell the kids the other night it sucks, but there are so many other things that are out of our grasp or control. It’s been a tough pill to swallow, but it’s merely numbers. It’s all about perspective. I’m proud of these young kids for doing the best they can.”
Wrestling saw its annual Greg Lavergne tournament moved to Comeaux High, which ended up being their last regular-season matches because the LHSAA canceled wrestling season until the state tournament in February.
“I’m thankful for (Comeaux) letting us host and use their facilities and for being so generous,” Franchak said. “It (regular season cancellation) kind of puts a damper on our guys, but you can look at it two ways. The bad thing is the kids are losing out on mat time, but the flip side is that it pretty much guarantees the kids to have more opportunities to compete for state championships. We’re still allowed to practice and are thankful for the opportunity.”
Bears’ multi-sport athletes Traylon Prejean and Bailey Despanie recently decided to opt out of basketball as they look toward playing college football, and UL football commitment Kendrell Williams has yet to wrestle after dealing with an injury, but he plans to return for the state tournament in February.
Despite all of the obstacles this season, Kovatch has remained positive and plans to finish this basketball season with a young, yet battle-tested group.
“We were back and forth against Walker the other night, but we made some mistakes a young team would make,” Kovatch said. “That was a game that would’ve changed our whole trajectory. We’re down, but we’re not out. We never got a chance to develop into a team, but we’re going to show up and fight like hell.”