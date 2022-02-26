The "Drive For Five" is alive for the St. Thomas More basketball team, which is seeking its fifth consecutive state championship.
The No. 4 Cougars advanced to the Division II semifinals next week at the Cajundome with a 39-30 win over No. 5 De La Salle at STM on Saturday.
It wasn't aesthetically pleasing basketball. It was a gritty, low-scoring contest that featured suffocating defense by the 28-6 Cougars, who will face the winner of No. 1 Liberty/No. 9 St. Louis Catholic.
"Man, what a defensive war that was," Cougars coach Danny Broussard said. "That was two teams getting after it on defense. Both teams struggled from the field, and it was a rugged, physical game."
6-foot-5 senior forward Chrstian Landry led all scorers with 16 points, including three 3-pointers in the second quarter, buit Broussard doled out praise to his entire team.
Landry was the only double-digit scorer, but eight Cougars got into the scoring column. Michael Mouton and Thomas Couvillon came off the bench and made timely shots with Couvillon's 3 at the end of the third quarter pushing STM's lead to 28-21.
"I always tell our guys that don't play a lot that when they get in there, to do their job," said Broussard, referencing Mouton and Couvillon''s contributions.
"Chad Jones and Dominick Jenkins rebounded the ball exceptionally well. Monwell Willis made some big free throws. He missed a couple, but he made some that extended the lead."
The Cougars didn't get their first basket in the fourth quarter until Willis found Jones in the lane with 2:14 remaining, but Willis sank five free throws after going scoreless for the first three quarters.
Senior forward Patrick Doherty didn't score, but his efforts stood out to Broussad.
"Doherty just controls things for us and makes solid plays," Broussard said. "I can't really point out one thing in particular.
"I can tell you how proud I am of these kids because everyone has counted these kids out. We had one of the greatest teams to ever play at STM last season. Everyone counted this team out, but I believed in this team. I knew all along we had a chance to do some damage, and we'll get our shot Wednesday night at the Cajundome."
Armand Woods scored 10 points for De La Salle (17-11).