The Rayne High School baseball team has gotten off to a solid start this season, but has endured its share of adversity along the way.
The Wolves were without ace pitcher Colin LaCombe until three weeks into the season.
Despite that, Rayne managed to compete well and now appears to be peaking at the right time with some big wins the past two weeks over district foes North Vermilion and Eunice along with nondistrict opponent Breaux Bridge.
The Wolves are in position to win the district now that they’re near full strength, and coach Jason Bonin is pleased with their performance.
“We’ve been pretty good, but we’re still striving to be consistent,” Bonin said. “We just got into district, which is tough because we know North Vermilion and Eunice are always good. We played a tough schedule on the front end to prepare us for these games coming up.
"We’ve had a lot of adversity, especially with injuries. Colin was hurt most of the season, and we lost our first baseman against Notre Dame.”
While the injuries have affected the team some, the Wolves have risen to the occasion with an experienced group and competed in almost every game.
“A lot of times it’s tight late into the game, but we’re always within striking distance or pull away," Bonin said. "They’re just resilient, relentless. They didn’t give up in the Breaux Bridge game. They’ve been working through ups and downs at times, but they’re very poised in tight situations.”
The Wolves have experience and productivity at the top of the lineup in Reid Dupont, Will Arceneaux, Deuce Comeaux and Ethan Theriot.
“The top of our order has hit over .400 on the season,” Bonin said. “We haven’t had guys hit like that in a while. The top of our order has a lot of experience, but our production has come from different spots. The bottom of our lineup stepped up against Breaux Bridge, and some days it’s the middle. They’re all competitive at the plate. It’s not easy to pitch to any of our hitters. They make a lot of contact and work very hard in practice to battle at the plate.”
LaCombe’s return has been a big boost to the Wolves’ pitching staff, who saw some younger players emerge early on.
“Colin (LaCombe) is starting to get into his own right now,” Bonin said. “Will Arceneaux has pitched well for us as well as Trey LaGrange, a big sophomore who's very consistent. He throws a lot of strikes and did a great job when Colin was out. Derek Istre is another sophomore who threw some really good games, and Braylon Leon is our closer. We have a plethora of pitchers who’ve contributed. Our depth has been huge.”
The Wolves (12-9) will look to keep the momentum rolling in hopes of winning the district title and setting themselves up for a playoff run.
“We’ve been preaching being competitive at everything,” Bonin said. “We’re pretty tough, scrappy and confident, a lot more confident than we have been. It doesn’t matter who’s throwing or playing for the other team, we’re going to compete. We have a tough group of kids. We’ve just got to fight distractions toward the end of school and keep the kids focused. If they can maintain focus, they can do some good things."