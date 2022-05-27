If spring practice is an accurate indication, St. Thomas More football fans have a treat in store this upcoming season.
Although the Cougars lose star quarterback Walker Howard (LSU), offensive coordinator Shane Savoie says the future looks as bright as ever.
"I would say this is the best spring we've had in my 20 years at the school," Savoie said. "Head coach Jim Hightower) said it was one of the more productive springs during his tenure.
"It was just an opportunity to get back to physicality."
When Howard missed a handful of games last year with an injury, quarterbacks Sam Altmann and Will Taylor gained valuable experience.
Altmann (6-2, 180) and Taylor (6-2, 185) combined to pass for over 1,000 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Both will be juniors this season. When Howard was sidelined, Altmann and Taylor went 3-1 as co-starters with their only loss coming to Class 4A state champion Westgate.
"I'm very comfortable playing both of them," Savoie said "Sam is a student of the game. He loves it, thinks about it and practices all the time. He's physically starting to mature and will likely grow to 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5.
"Taylor is one of the most gifted athletes to come through the school. He made the basketball roster, which makes him a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball. That hasn't happened at the school since Mikie Mahtook was here."
Two of the Cougars' top three rushers return. Jack Stefanski graduated, but leading rusher Charlie Payton (800 yards, 7 TDs) and Hutch Swilley will be back. Swilley (5-11, 190, Jr.) averaged 8.1 yards per carry with a team-high 11 TDs.
The receiving corps is loaded. Christian McNees (6-2, 205, Sr.) led the Cougars with 801 receiving yards on 42 catches. Savoie said McNees, who could also play free safety, is drawing comparisons to former STM great Jack Bech (LSU).
"Christian is an impressive guy," Savoie said. "His junior year rivaled a lot of what (Bech) did as a junior. I think Christian is a Division I receiver."
Hayes Moncla is another talented and experienced receiver. Moncla, Tanner Hornbeck and tight end Barrett David are all seniors.
After missing much of last year with an injury, promising WR/RB Connor Stelly is healthy, and Savoie expects big things in the future from sophomore receivers Cade Wilkerson and Jacob Froehlich (6-2, 195). Junior WR Landon Strother is also poised for a breakout year.
The STM offensive line will be anchored by seniors Luke Lemaire and Kohl Brown and three-star tackle Ashton Helaire, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior with scholarship offers from Michigan State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Kansas State. Oregon State and Michigan. Brown (6-0, 250) is a two-year starter at center.
The secondary also features a coveted recruit in safety Nicholas Beckwith, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior. The team's strongest player, Holden Mathews, is a force on the defensive line. Linebackers Ayson Hollier, Nicholas Blanchard. Brody Latiolais and Hayden Hernandez, as well as safety Peyton David, should be impact defenders.
The Cougars capped off their 10 days of spring practice with an intrasquad scrimmage.
"We feel better about the question marks we had coming into the spring," Savoie said. "We came out with a positive feeling on each of those question marks. I feel like we're on track with where we want to be."