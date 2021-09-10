NEW IBERIA - St. Martiniville Senior High head football coach Vince Derouen summed up his Tigers very nicely Friday night after SMSH came from behind to beat New Iberia Senior High 27-16 in a non-district game.
"What can I say, we're going to go as far as he takes us," Derouen said after the win.
'He' being quarterback Tanner Harrison as the senior had one rushing touchdown and threw for another as the Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season after holding off an upset-minded NISH team in the second half.
"He does what he always does," Derouen said. "He's a fierce competitor and we go like he goes. He refuses to lose and he will carry the team on his back if needed."
And Harrison was definitely needed Friday night as SMSH and NISH renewed a long-standing rivalry between the two schools.
He rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries and completed 6-of-10 passes for 111 yards. His 11-yard touchdown pass to Cullen Charles in the first quarter brought the Tigers back to within one point of New Iberia, while his 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter tied the game at halftime.
In the second half, Harrison led the Tigers on two long scoring drives that allowed SMSH to rally from a 16-13 third quarter deficit to take a 27-16 lead and improve to 2-0 on the year.
"We are never, ever disappointed with his performance," Derouen said.
Harrison's performance was enough to overcome a New Iberia team that used ball control and long drives to twice take the lead in the game.
"It was tough," Harrison said. "We underestimated them. In the end we stuck to what we do best, we ran our plays and did what we had to do."
Steven Blanco had 106 yards and two touchdowns rushing and the SMSH defense forced two NISH punts in the second half that allowed the Tigers to pull ahead for good.
"They put us in our place and brought us down to earth," Derouen said. "We were riding high and we had a little case of the big head and NISH brought us back down to earth."
Up until the second half though, NISH was primed for a big upset win.
The Jackets, behind 76 yards from Cedric Moore and 61 yards from Shanga Charles, used two long drives in the first half to take a 7-6 lead in the first quarter and stay tied with SMSH 15-13 at halftime.
Another long drive in the third quarter led to a 40-yard field goal from Luke Landry and a 16-13 lead over the Tigers before Harrison led the SMSH comeback.
"Defense played like they should, finally, and we made a couple of stops," Derouen said. "And the offense did what they did and once we went ball control we kept the 'W' going."
Derouen is happy where his team is right now.
"We played a (Class) 5A ball club and handled it well," the SMSH coach said. "And I'm glad with our fitness that we handled that well to tonight."