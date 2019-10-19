Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
As good as Sharks quarterback Dillon Monette has been stretching the field vertically during the 2019 season, he can't do it alone. That's exactly why two of Monette's top targets, seniors Rhett Pelloquin and Jack Pruitt, were among the area's statistical leaders entering a Week 7 road trip to Sam Houston. Despite falling to the Broncos 66-42, Pelloquin shined, catching nine passes for an area-high 213 yards and two touchdowns. Through seven games, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout has tallied 837 yards and eight touchdowns on 46 receptions.
Malik Nabers, Comeaux
Nabers continues to be a nearly impossible matchup for opposing defenses. In 33-30 victory against Sulphur that gave the 3-4 Spartans' their second district victory, Nabers hauled in 10 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning, 60-yard score with under a minute remaining. Nabers also rushed for 10-yard touchdown. On the season, Nabers is responsible for 39 receptions for 873 yards and nine total touchdowns.
Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian
Rogers Jr. has played quarterback on and off throughout the 2019 season, but he didn't start a 17-14 road win against defending-champion Notre Dame under center. He lined up at wide receiver and notched a 30-yard reception late in the first quarter. But with the Knights offense struggling, Rogers was inserted at quarterback and powered a come-from-behind victory that snapped the Pios' 50-game regular season winning streak. His 242-yard passing night included a 81-yard touchdown pass, in which Rogers retreated to his own goal line to evade a pass rush and heaved a ball to Ethan Laing. Rogers also connected with Sage for 34 yards in the final minute to set up the game-winning field goal by Louie Davies.
Dominic Zepherin, St. Thomas More
Zepherin is emerging as one of the area's top defensive backs. During a 38-13 win against rival Teurlings Catholic, Zepherin intercepted three passes, including one he returned 42 yards for a touchdown. In total, Zepherin had 115 interception return yards against the Rebels, as well as collecting eight tackles and two pass break-ups. Zepherin leads the Cougars' with five interceptions on the year. The victory against Teurlings snapped a rare two-game losing streak for STM and pushed their overall record to 5-2.
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
The Panthers have flown somewhat under the radar after starting the season 0-3 against a grueling pre-district schedule. But with a 62-20 win against West St. Mary, Catholic-NI is now over .500 for the first time season. Henry was a huge part of the Panthers' offensive onslaught against the Wolfpack, rushing for an area-high 239 yards and two touchdown on 15 carries. Catholic has now outscored its first four district opponents 214-45.