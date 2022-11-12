Westgate’s rushing attack and clutch defense teamed with special teams resulted in a 35-14 win over Belle Chasse on Friday in the Division I non-select playoff opener.
Still, Westgate coach Ryan Antoine still seeks upgrades if his returning Class 4A state champions are going to make another deep postseason run, such as eliminating unforced errors like false starts.
“We did a good job executing," Antoine said. "I just don’t like our second half. I mean, I’m looking at 14 penalties for 120 yards. The majority coming in the third and fourth quarters is terrible. You can’t win playoff games if you continue shooting yourself in the foot."
Westgate did most of its scoring on the ground with Dedrick Latulas rushing for two touchdowns and Davian Jackson and Tavias Gordon each rushing for one touchdown. Their fifth touchdown came on a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Amaaz Eugene.
“I had called it before it happened," Eugene said. "Once they scored, I said, ’Coach I got y’all.’ You know, I'm gonna go get it and I did it. So, it’s awesome."
Belle Chasse was able to put a long drive together after the kickoff return touchdown, but the Tigers defense was able to stop them on fourth down and goal on the one-yard line. WHS offense then went on a 98-yard scoring drive bringing the score to 21-7 with 0:49 remaining in the first half.
“Honestly, the energy we feed off each other. When the defense make a big stop we go ahead and we gotta capitalize and we preach that a lot,” Latulas said.
BCHS was unable to score with the limited time remaining in the first half and WHS scored on the first drive of the second half with the help of good field position from a BCHS late hit on the kickoff return making the score 28-7 after a Latulas 4-yard run.
The relationship between Eugene and Latulas, who are both seniors, has been a major contributing factor to their shared success for the Tigers, according to Latulas
“It’s like the brother that I never had, man. We grew up real close. I met him in middle school, and we’ve been tight ever since. . . We look up to each other, we challenge each other to be better, and that’s one person that I never want to lose a bond with and it shows on the field,” Latulas said.