BY JAMES BEWERS
At the conclusion of a recent practice, Catholic-New Iberia baseball coach David Jordan offered his players a reminder about what their 2-14 start to the 2019 season actually meant.
“Guys, everybody y’all played pretty much, particularly the good programs, they’re still playing,” Jordan told his team.
It’s true. Almost every one of the Panthers 16 regular- season losses, 14 of which came during nondistrict play, came against a team that either attained a high seed in the playoffs and/or reached the quarterfinals.
Among them were Division III semifinalist Ascension Episcopal, Division II semifinalists St. Thomas More and Parkview Baptist and Division I semifinalist Catholic-Baton Rouge. Throw in two games against Acadiana — which the Panthers split — a three-game series against E.D. White, two games against Teurlings Catholic and another nondistrict game against Notre Dame, and you’ve got a gauntlet.
“We got to learn how to compete with the top teams in the state if we want to get to where we are right now,” Jordan said. “To me, particularly with a young team and a team that didn’t have a whole lot of experience playing varsity baseball, I thought it was important that we grow up fast.”
So it’s really no surprise that Catholic-NI, which reached the semifinals a year ago but replaced all but one everyday starter, attained the No. 8 seed in the Division III playoffs despite finishing the regular season one game below .500.
The Panthers finished the regular season winning 13 of their final 15 games, which included a victory against Division IV semifinalist Opelousas Catholic and a sweep of Class 2A semifinalist Loreauville during district play. The Blue Gators were responsible for Catholic’s only losses during the league slate.
Bear in mind, one of Catholic’s top arms — Dylan LeBlanc, their only returning everyday starter from last year — hasn’t been available to pitch since he hurt his arm during the Loreauville series early last month. Jacob Poe has been the Panthers’ ace since.
“We’re just happy to have Dylan back playing defense and able to swing the bat,” Jordan said. “But, yeah, we’ve been riding the big fellow, the big lefty, for a while now.”
If Jordan was apprehensive about playing top-seeded Dunham in the quarterfinals last week, imagine how the Tigers, who had a bye in the first round, felt to have to play a team that was seemingly better than their record indicated.
“I had heard a lot about their offense that kind of scared me a little bit, and, of course, just everyone I talked to just raved about their how athletic they were,” Jordan said. ‘They were a senior-dominated team, which we’re just the opposite. So that concerned me and, of course, the tradition that they’ve had this year with all their sports. Football was a one seed, basketball was a one seed, now baseball.
“But we felt good. We felt like with a couple of our guys that we put out there on the mound, we got a shot at holding anybody down if we get out there and perform well.”
The best-of-3 series turned out to be barnburner. Catholic swept the series but had to win both games in extra innings. Game 1, which was played Thursday, was sent to extra innings when Dunham’s Nick Cambias worked a 15-pitch walk, and Jackson Boone hit a game-tying two-run homer. But the Panthers answered with four runs in the top of the eighth to steal Game 1.
Saturday’s game was a just a “seesaw battle,” Jordan said, that Catholic won 12-11 in nine innings.
“I’ve been coaching for, I guess, 35 years,” Jordan said. “For a series, with what’s at stake, that was probably two of the best high school baseball games and the most entertaining and exciting games that I think I’ve been a part of. But both teams just didn’t give in.”
Chris Landry, who the day before competed on Catholic’s 4x400 relay team at the Class 2A state meet with fellow outfielder Peter LeBlanc, delivered the game-winning single in the ninth inning of Game 2. LeBlanc, who claimed a state championship in the 300-meter hurdles, pitched the final two innings of the series-clinching win.
“(Football and track coach Brent Indest) and I have a good relationship, so we handled it well,” Jordan said of Landry and LeBlanc doubling up last weekend. “We made sure those kids were taken care of as far as rest and food and all that. They actually stayed overnight in Baton Rouge, so they probably slept all day (Saturday).”
