The Lafayette Christian Academy football program is preparing for the jump from Class 2A to Class 4A competition this upcoming season.
A portion of the Knights' roster participated in abbreviated spring football drills earlier this month while several multi-sport athletes were competing in baseball and track and field.
'We don't do traditional spring because so many of our kids participate in track and baseball," LCA coach Trev Faulk said.
The Knights used their superior speed to win the Class 2A state track and field meet. LCA placed first in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay and placed second in the 4x400 relay.
Quarterback JuJuan Johnson, receiver Alonzo Ryes, defensive back Ty Lee and all-purpose athlete Treanders Marzell helped LCA secure the track and field championship.
"All of those young men scored points in track," Faulk said.
As a sophomore, Johnson passed for over 2,200 yards with 21 TDs while leading the Knights to a Division III runner-up finish.
"JuJuan is a dynamic athlete," Faulk said of the dual-threat quarterback, who also rushed for over 700 yards. "He is really competitive and is a natural born leader."
The Knights graduated leading receiver Darian Riggs, but Ryes and Alex Beard both return after combining for 1,000 yards. Beard, who will be a senior, averaged 25 yards per catch.
"They give us a one-two punch at receiver," Faulk said. "Ryes is a deep threat who really came on in his first year as a full-time starter."
The offensive backfield returns starting running backs Luke Aragona and Dedrick Celestine, while Anders will play both receiver and running back after missing his sophomore year with an injury.
Brean LeBlanc is another speedster who can play either side of the ball. Senior athlete Daejon Sinegal and sophomore receiver Cade Cina were also members of the Knights' 4x400 relay team.
Melvin Hills, Cassidi Smith, Kellen Thibeaux, Seth Offord, Trevor Jeffery, Josh Flynn, Jon Moore-Leday and Bennett DeRouen are additional standouts that impressed during the Knights' spring football workouts.
Hills, a junior defensive lineman, recently picked up an LSU scholarship offer. DeRouen, a senior who can line up in the box or in the secondary, is expected to assume a larger leadership role with Fitzgerald West (LSU), Jordan Allen (LSU) and Brylan Green (Liberty) having moved onto the college ranks.
"Bennett had a great spring," Faulk said. "He is a vocal defensive and team leader.
"Defensively we have a good group who hold each other to a high standard."
Faulk said the Knights always practice at a rapid pace. In the spring, the Knights practiced one hour each day.
"If we're on the field practicing two hours during the season, that's a long time for us," he said. "Our overall program philosophy is to hurry up/no huddle. We want to be as efficient and fast-paced as we can be.
"We're excited (about the move to Division II/Class 4A). We lost a ton of star power and have some kids who are hungry for the opportunity to prove themselves. One of the things they love to do is go out, compete and gauge themselves against worthy opponents."