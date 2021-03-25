Lafayette Parish Championship
Host: Lafayette High
Teams Competing: Acadiana, Carencro, Comeaux, Lafayette Christian, Lafayette High, Northside, Southside, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, David Thibodaux.
Start Times
Field Events – 3:30 p.m., Girls Long Jump.
Running Events – 3:45 p.m., Girls 4x800 Relay; 5”30 p.m., Girls 4x200 Relay
North Vermilion Patriot Relays
Host: North Vermilion
Site: JH Williams Stadium, Bill Gooch Track & Field Complex, Abbeville
Teams Competing: Abbeville, Breaux Bridge, Church Point, Crowley, Episcopal of Acadiana, Gueydan, Iota, Kaplan, Mamou, North Vermilion, Notre Dame, Port Barre, Rayne
Start Times
Field Events – 3:30 p.m.
Running Events – 4 p.m., 4x800 Relay; 5:30 p.m., 4x200 Relay