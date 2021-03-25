Lafayette Parish Championship

Host: Lafayette High

Teams Competing: Acadiana, Carencro, Comeaux, Lafayette Christian, Lafayette High, Northside, Southside, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, David Thibodaux.

Start Times

Field Events – 3:30 p.m., Girls Long Jump.

Running Events – 3:45 p.m., Girls 4x800 Relay; 5”30 p.m., Girls 4x200 Relay

North Vermilion Patriot Relays

Host: North Vermilion

Site: JH Williams Stadium, Bill Gooch Track & Field Complex, Abbeville

Teams Competing: Abbeville, Breaux Bridge, Church Point, Crowley, Episcopal of Acadiana, Gueydan, Iota, Kaplan, Mamou, North Vermilion, Notre Dame, Port Barre, Rayne

Start Times

Field Events – 3:30 p.m.

Running Events – 4 p.m., 4x800 Relay; 5:30 p.m., 4x200 Relay

