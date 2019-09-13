BREAUX BRIDGE Both head coaches walked off the field ready to hit the practice field again next week to work on their shortcomings.
But there was no doubt in either coache's mind which unit shined the brightest in Breaux Bridge’s 20-9 home win over the Catholic High of New Iberia on Friday.
“A real credit to our defensive staff and our defensive players,” BBHS coach Chad Pourciau said.
“It’s not very often that we run up against a team that (quarterback) Trey Amos is just another fast guy on the field,” Catholic coach Brent Indest said. “Their speed, No. 7 (Tyrese Martin) especially, but their safeties, their backers and their outside linebackers were just so fast. We’re used to getting the edge on people and we just couldn’t get the edge on them.”
It looked like it was going to be more of an offensive explosion when the visiting Panthers inched close at 13-9 a minute before halftime on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Trey Amos to KK Reno.
But both defenses had other ideas.
“We were successful with some RPOs and a few things,” Indest said. “I thought we played pretty well overall. Our defense kept us in the game. We’re little upfront on offense. We’ve got two big guys and four really little guys. We’re going to get shoved around a little bit. That’s just going to happen. That’s just the way it is.”
Tray Henry led Catholic with 67 yards, but the Tigers’ speedy defense limited Amos to minus-6 yards rushing on 11 carries.
“One thing that was good was last week we got to see it (Wing-T offense), so the formations were easier to line up to because we had seen it,” Pourciau said. “The only difference was they had a dynamic guy at quarterback and NISH didn’t. We felt like if we could bottle him up and make somebody else beat us, we’d have a shot. We just didn’t know if we could tackle him in space and I tell you what, we did a heck of a job.”
Indeed, Catholic’s offense was limited to 13 first downs, 87 yards rushing and 90 passing.
Breaux Bridge’s offense began with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Dartravien Girod to end the Tigers’ first drive. Two drives later, the Tigers ended a nine-play, 45-yard drive in 5:00 with a 7-yard TD run by Kavion Martin, who finished the night with 110 yards and two scores on 19 carries.
Girod had three catches for 115 yards.
“The thing is last week he (Girod) had a huge game and this week he had a touchdown on the first pass we threw,” Pourciau said. “They know about him and they’re going to find him and double cover him and do some things. We need to be balanced enough to where people can’t just sell out and take him away from us.
“I think we ran the ball OK. We’ve got to get some of our other receivers going just a little bit, so that we can take some of the pressure off leaning on him. People are going to double cover him. We know that.”
Girod set up Martin’s 5-yard TD run to finish out the scoring midway through the third quarter with a 48-yard punt return to the Catholic 31.
For Indest, the early-season heat and humidity keeps him from playing too many starters on special teams.
“Yes, absolutely it’s a problem, but you know, it’s a problem for a lot of double-A schools our size,” Indest said. “For the first time in a few years, we’ve got typical double-A numbers. We’ve always had a little higher numbers than a typical double-A numbers. We’ve got some depth problems. We just have to keep getting better, just keep sawing wood.”
In Pourciau’s mind, detailing why his offense didn’t post more than three touchdowns was a matter of looking in the mirror.
“I was so bad in that second half calling plays,” he said. “Our defense got a fourth-down stop and we go three-and-out, punt. Our defense gets a turnover, we throw the ball three times and punt.
“They were on the field it felt like the whole second half, just because I wasn’t very good calling plays in the second half. For them to battle the way they did (was impressive).”
BBHS linebacker Tyrese Martin said he refused to let his defense wilt when under pressure in the second half.
“I’ve got to keep my defense hyped,” Martin said. “I’ve got to keep our blood flowing. I’ve just got to keep my guys right.”