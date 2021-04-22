CECILIA - The Cecilia High boys team cruised to a first-place finish at the District 6-4A track meet on Wednesday.
Led by Andrew Lewis and Jayden Singleton, the Bulldogs outscored second-place Beau Chene 156-108.
Lewis totaled 30 points by placing first in the high jump, long jump, 110-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles.
"In the long jump, I set the state record with a jump of 23-10," the 6-foot-3 senior said. "In my second jump, I set a new PR with a 23-09. In my third jump, I broke my own record.
"I give all my thanks to Coach (Clint) Harrison and Coach (Logan) Duplechain. They stay on me and make sure I'm on top of all my steps, running consistently and staying on point."
Lewis is already counting down the days until next week's regional meet.
"I don't come from a major school, but I want everybody to know I'm one of the best in the state at what I do," he said.
"I'm looking forward to the competition at regionals and state. What's a sport without competition?"
Singleton posted 24 points by placing first in the 300-meter hurdles, second in the 110-meter hurdles, second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
"I go head to head with Andrew in three of those events," said Singleton, a junior transfer from New Iberia. "Since the first day I came back for track, I told Andrew I was coming for him in those events.
"It's a passion of love with our rivalry. Right now I'm behind him in the long jump, but I'm coming for him in the hurdles."
Singleton set new PRs in both jumps.
"My previous PR in the long jump was 19-6," he said. "I hit 21-6 today. For triple jump, my PR was 41-3 and I hit 42-1. It felt amazing to set those new marks, but I didn't expect to finish second in the triple jump.
"I had put in so much work for the triple jump. The long jump was my passion until I got the hang of the triple jump, which then became my passion. It felt amazing to set those new marks today. I can't wait to step it up at regionals."
Dondric Sampy and Cameron Livings also scored well for Cecilia.
Sampy won the 100-meter dash and ran on the first-place 4 X 100 and 4 X 200 relay teams. Livings was third in the 100, second in the 200, and also ran a leg on both of the first-place relays.
"We've been putting in some good, quality work lately, despite the weather," Duplechain said. "Everything came together near the end of the season. I was really pumped for our kids. They put together complete performances.
"Andew and Jayden came in huge today. Jayden has been a work in progress all season who has gotten better every week. Andrew is such a good athlete. He's putting things together at the right time. It's really an awesome thing to see."
In the girls division, Beau Chene edged Cecilia 107-104 to take home its first district championship in the Bill Sturgis era.
"We haven't won a district championship since I got here in 2008," Sturgis said. "I'm the head coach, but I pretty much coach the pole vault. My assistants do the heavy lifting.
"I have a ton of people who help me. The chemistry and camaraderie within our program is great."
Sophomore Madison Flugence won the 100 and 300-meter hurdles. She also ran a leg on the second-place 4 X 400 relay team and finished second in the long jump.
"Madison is a legacy," Sturgis said. "Her brother and sister are great athletes. She could be better than both of them."
At the beginning of the season. Sturgis didn't expect to win a district title.
"We have a bunch of young girls," he said. "At first, we weren't expecting too much out of them, but then they started coming on. We were expecting to come out fourth in the 4 X 200 and we came out third.
"We were expecting first or second in the 4 X 400 and that's what we got. My pole vaulters (Zoe Broussard and Claire Doucet) helped us steal some points. Our runners in the 400 meters (Nylia Butler and Trinity Cheatham) PR almost every week."