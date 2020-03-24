North Vermilion pitcher Hayden Durke’s fastball touched 96 miles per hour during a scrimmage against Lafayette High on Feb. 15.
A week later, in a jamboree against Breaux Bridge, Durke’s heater topped out at 95.
In his first start of the regular season against perennial Division III power Notre Dame, Durke struck out eight over four innings during an 8-3 victory.
In his next start, a 21-5 win against Erath, the 6-foot-2 right-hander fanned 12.
“He was set to have a pretty good year,” said Patriots coach Jeremy Trahan. “What I was seeing from him was the best I’ve ever seen from him. Every time he threw there were multiple pro scouts there.”
Durke wasn’t just one of the most imposing pitchers in the Acadiana area; he was a bonafide MLB draft prospect. There were about 10 scouts at Durke’s jamboree appearance alone.
And even when Durke’s next start against Kaplan on March 13 was cancelled due to the sudden concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, about five scouts stayed to watch Durke throw a bullpen.
But therein lies the problem: That might be the last time scouts get to watch Durke throw for the foreseeable future. Sports are trivial compared to a global health pandemic, but for high school ball players eyeing a future on the pro or college level, what comes next is anyone’s guess.
“You can only control what you can control,” said Loreauville coach Rob Segura. “It’s just an unfortunate situation for a lot of kids.”
In Durke’s case, the MLB is considering skipping its amateur draft, according to a report from the Associated Press last week. Fortunately for Durke, he signed a scholarship to play baseball at UL, but his future with the Cajuns brings up another question that affects other kids around the area who’ve inked with college teams.
What will the NCAA Division I council do about the eligibility of student-athletes in spring sports? It is expected to vote on the issue on March 30. If all athletes in spring sports are given an extra year of eligibility, like was done on the NCAA Division II and the NJCAA levels, that could create issues with scholarship limits in Division I baseball.
Currently, each Division I baseball program can give out only 11.7 scholarships, which can be spread out over as many as 27 players.
“I just don’t know how colleges are going to get this extra money for scholarships,” said Opelousas Catholic coach Justin Boyd, who has two players committed to play in college. “Do all the new signees lose their scholarship or don’t have it anymore? I’m just so confused how that’s going to be handled. I guess it’s just wait and see.
“I don’t know what to tell them. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s not like you can blame somebody for it. It just happens. It’s scary that it can happen.”
For high school players who’ve not signed or been recruited by colleges, not being able to play their senior seasons could hurt.
“We have a couple that we’re definitely on pace to have really big senior years that could have possibility afforded them some opportunities,” said St. Thomas More assistant baseball coach Broc Prejean. “So in that regard, it’s pretty discouraging.”
Schools in Louisiana are closed until at least April 13, and the LHSAA has said the earliest spring sports could resume is April 14 and would even consider extending the spring sports’ season into June. Still, it’s difficult for any coach to project a timeline at this point, even someone like Trahan.
“I’m the president of (the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association), and I’ve sort of talked a little bit to (LHSCA director) Eric Held,” Trahan said. “They’re optimistic about it, but I don’t think they even have a plan yet because they can’t really make a plan not knowing what’s going on with schools and not knowing what’s going on with (the coronavirus). Obviously, I don’t think there’s anyway we’re doing anything for at least a month.”
With teams unable to practice, any training is left up to the individual players. If the season were to restart later this spring, Prejean believes coaches would have to treat the first couple of weeks like the start of a brand new season, being cautious about players’ fitness.
“At the moment, we’re behaving — and I think a lot of our kids our behaving — like that date they said (April 14) is going to be our first playing date,” Prejean said. “Until somebody tells us differently, that’s how we’re going to precede. I know our guys are doing, on their own, what they can. They’ve been pretty adamant about that. They’re not willing to give up on the season yet. So we’re hoping that’s the path we’re on.”