NEW IBERIA - It may have been the play that saves Catholic High's season.
Channeling Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl and the Miami Dolphins in the 1982 AFC playoffs, Catholic High pulled off a hook-and-ladder play late in the fourth quarter that led to the go ahead touchdown as the Panthers opened District 7-2A play with a 20-17 come-from-behind win over Ascension Episcopal on Friday.
Not two minutes after Ascension Episcopal went ahead 17-14 on a fourth down, 67-yard touchdown pass from Cade Dardar to Austin Mills to potentially save the Blue Gators season, Catholic quarterback Luke Landry hit Chris Green on a sideline pass. As the Blue Gators' defense closed in, Green flipped to the ball to a trailing Tristan Lewis who weaved his way to the 7.
Two plays later, Javon Brown ran it in from 12 yards out to put the Panthers back up 20-17 and Catholic High held on to complete twice coming from behind to beat Ascension to move to 2-4 on the season and 1-0 in district as the Gators fell to 1-5, 0-1.
"We put in the hook and ladder because Luke is a good quarterback but he's not going to throw the ball 60, 70 yards downfield," CHS coach Scott Wattigny said. "We put in the play because when we were in desperation mode that was when we were going to use it.
"We have been working on that play for the last seven weeks and Mark Cambry, our wide receiver coach said, 'Coach I love the hook-and-ladder here,' and I said I love it too and it worked out perfectly."
Up until that point, it appeared the Blue Gators were going to come away with a road win,
Ascension held a 10-0 lead through three quarters as Peyton Woodring kicked a 30-yard field goal in AES' opening drive of the game and Dardar had a 7-yard run for a score on the Blue Gators' opening drive of the second half and Ascension's defense held Catholic High in check.
But the two teams combined for 27 fourth quarter points in a wild back and forth final quarter that saw the Panthers take a 14-10 lead and AES rally back for a 1714 lead before Catholic had the final score of the night with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter.
"I thought we were dead in the water after that long touchdown from Ascension," Wattigny said. "We were scrapping to find our rhythm and they changed up defenses on us and really gave us problems."
So much so that CHS went to the bag of tricks in the fourth quarter as they pulled off a fake punt that kept a drive alive and led to Brown's first touchdown of the night that cut the lead to 10-7.
"That fake punt was huge," Wattigny said. "If we don't make it, I'm not sure we win this game."
Dardar threw for 206 yards and a touchdown to lead the Gators while Landry threw for 247 yards and had an interception for Catholic. Brown finished with 70 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers in the win.
"AES is a quality team," Wattigny said. "They score 30, 40 points per game and for us to hold them to 17 points is a great performance for our defense."