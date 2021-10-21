Throughout the offseason, Southside High School coach Josh Fontenot preached the importance of patience.
The Sharks have had to show patience with an offense in transition from the high-volume passing attack to a more run-oriented scheme, as well as several inexperienced players.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the fruits of that patience will get tested again when the Sharks travel to meet Lafayette High in a key District 3-5A contest.
After an 0-2 start against Notre Dame and Carencro, the Sharks have been on a roll. Southside (4-3, 3-1) has won four its past five games.
“Every week, things have gotten a little better offensively,” Fontenot said. “Every week, the kids become more comfortable with what we are trying to do offensively, and every week our coaches have become more comfortable with asking the kids to do it.”
And while the Sharks offense has become more comfortable, their defense and special teams have paved the way to their winning record.
Led by defensive back Jake Held, defensive lineman Trent Gilbert and linebacker Colin Baptiste, the Sharks defense has put the offense in good field position.
The Sharks have three kick returns for touchdowns and have blocked four punts — three by Held.
“I definitely cannot complain about the progress we have shown in all three phases,” Fontenot said. “We just have to have everyone continue to do their part if we’re going to continue to win.”
The Sharks can take another step to finishing in the top two in the league against the Mighty Lions.
“Southside has a great group of guys, and they are a team that has been in every game this year,” Lafayette High coach Cedric Figaro said. “They really battle and their coaches have done a great job having them prepared every week.”
Figaro said he's been impressed with the Sharks’ defense.
“They have a very big front, and most people when they play Southside are having to block Gilbert with two or three people,” Figaro said. “They have some good linebackers as well. They are very physical, and they do a great job of flying around. They are very tenacious.”
The Lions (4-3, 2-2) are led by quarterback Grayson Saunier and running back Jakaylib Anderson.
Saunier has completed 76 of 151 passes for 1,222 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 480 yards and six touchdowns on 89 carries. Anderson has rushed for 460 yards and four TDs on 99 carries.
“Lafayette has a really good quarterback in Grayson,” Fontenot said. “I put Grayson as one of the best quarterbacks in the area.
"He can run and throw the football well. He’s elusive and smart with the football. He also does a lot of things that you don’t notice in the box score, like converting a lot of fourth downs. He’s as good a quarterback as I’ve seen.”
When it comes down to who will win, both Fontenot and Figaro agree it will come down to who executes better.
“Whoever does what they do better than the other is who will win this football game,” Fontenot said. “We’re talking about two good teams, who have both had some success this year. It’s all going to come down to execution.”