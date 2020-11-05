During coach Jill Braun's tenure as Ascension Episcopal volleyball coach, the Blue Gators have had tremendous success.
"I've been here since we became LHSAA-eligible in 2009," said Braun whose team swept No. 25 Northeast on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the Division IV playoffs.
"We've reached the quarterfinals every year and finished as state runner-up three times."
The No. 8 Blue Gators (15-8) will host No. 9 Dunham (17-9), which eliminated Delcambre on Wednesday, in the second round.
"It will be a much tougher round against Dunham," Braun said. "They have a big middle (blocker) who can supposedly touch 10-feet, 4 when she jumps.
"She's definitely going to put up a big block. We'll have to be aware of her. They have some size on the right side and the outside, but if we can keep our offense more mobile, I think we can be successful."
On Wednesday, Annie Mouton and Abby Hall combined for 18 kills, while Ashlyn Poirier had 29 assists and Lola Blancher 17 digs as Ascension prevailed 25-11, 25-10, 25-5.
"I think we came out a little flat," Braun said. "We had too many errors in the first set, but we picked up our game. I feel like we played much better as the match continued."
The Ascension coach said she's optimistic that setter Kira Braun will be available against Dunham.
"Kira should be playable for Friday," Braun said. "She had a shoulder injury this past week and has been working hard to come back. We've run a 5-1 with her the entire season.
"Even though she's young, she's experienced. Last year, she set a 5-1 for us as an eighth-grader. She has good chemistry and connection with our hitters. She is an offensive threat, as well."
After finishing as District IV-2 runner-up to Notre Dame, the Blue Gators tuned up for the postseason by traveling to Division I No. 5 Dutchtown and No. 6 St. Amant.
"We went to St. Amant, which is always a powerhouse team," Braun said. "They've always been a contender, going deep into the state tournament.
"We went there and then we went to Dutchtown, not realizing they are huge with three girls 6-0 or taller. That gives us an idea of how to run our offense around the block and take advantage of what the defense gives us."
If the Blue Gators reach the quarterfinals, they'll likely face No. 1 Parkview Baptist (22-3).
"We lost to them in three close sets early during the season," Braum said. "We were still making some errors then. They have 10 seniors and are very experienced. (Parkview's Becky Madden) is a fantastic coach.
"No matter who they play, they'll be a tough opponent. But I'm pleased because I feel like we're playing our best volleyball at this point in the season, which is exactly what you want."
Braun said her team needs to play well from the opening serve to keep advancing.
"We need to be smart with the ball and see what the blockers on defense are giving us," she said. "We need to serve tough, which we have done at points throughout the season.
"That keeps other teams out of system, which puts us in a much better position defensively. And we need to go into every match with our guns blazing out of the gate instead of trying to play from behind."