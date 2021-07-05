Several new faces will be playing quarterback for Lafayette Parish high school football teams this season.
These first-year starters were on display at last week's Quick Slants 7-on-7 tournament at St. Thomas More, which included Teurlings’ Preston Welch, Acadiana’s Ayden Trahan, Carencro’s Chantz Ceaser and Lafayette High’s Grayson Saunier.
Welch is only a sophomore, but he’s expected to open as the starter. He helped Teurlings win the big schools division of the Quick Slants tournament.
“I love the pressure,” Welch said. “Coach Dane (Charpentier) has been great in getting me prepared. He’s been training me since I was young. It’s a real young group. Now we’re moving up, so we’ve got to fill the shoes of the old guys. We’ve been meshing good. We’re all young, so we’re all getting the hang of it as we go.”
While 7-on-7 isn’t always an indication of what will happen on Friday nights, Charpentier is confident that Welch can lead a young offense.
“He has good arm talent,” Charpentier said. “He’s worked on his body a lot and is up to 180 pounds, but he’s going to be a late bloomer. I think he’s still got some growing left to do. As his body develops, I think he’s going to be good. I’d call him a pocket guy, but he’s got some good athleticism. He’s got good footwork, and he’s getting stronger by the day.”
The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams decided to roll with Trahan under center despite having a returning starter in senior Jeremiah Brown, who they opted to move back to defense.
“(Trahan) is doing well,” Rams coach Matt McCullough said. “He’s progressing, and he’s going to have a chance to be a good player for us for a long time. Jeremiah is doing well over there (on defense). He started on defense as a sophomore. We’ve got some senior receivers that are stepping up, and I think we’re going to have a chance to have some guys in the passing game that will be some threats."
Trahan, a sophomore, is a speedy dual-threat quarterback who looks like a good fit in the Wreckin’ Rams’ run-heavy veer attack.
“I’ve been getting the ball out on time,” Trahan said. “Just got to work on my accuracy a little bit more and deep routes a little bit, but it’s been going pretty good. Going from freshman ball to varsity, it’s a big difference. I knew (starting at quarterback) was most likely going to happen since I was working out with them all last year. It’s always been a dream of mine to play quarterback. I can run and throw the ball. I’m pretty fast."
Ceaser, a junior, played some for the state champion Bears last season and made some big throws. He is expected to open up their offense with his dual-threat ability and cannon arm.
“He has got a strong arm,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “I’ve been impressed with his poise and command of the huddle and with his leadership. He’s got the qualities needed at that position. Offensively sometimes we’re going to have to throw the ball. In years past, people put nine, 10 guys in the box, so if they’re going to challenge us to throw the ball, we have to be able to."
Saunier, a junior, is taking over for his older brother Xan as Lafayette High's quarterback, and his progress has encouraged Mighty Lions coach Cedric Figaro.
“Grayson is doing well,” Figaro said. “He’s a dual-sport guy right now, so sometimes he gets conflicted and thinks he’s throwing a baseball when he’s throwing a football, but I think when it gets closer into July, he’ll be ready to go. He’s been looking good right now."
Having a normal offseason has also been a huge benefit to these first-time starters, who have learned in person rather than having to rely on learning virtually as they did last summer.
“It has been wonderful,” Welch said. “Everything’s been so hectic and crazy, so it’s real nice to get back to normal, especially with football. It’s really nice, but I think the Zoom (meetings) helped get me prepared when I was younger. I learned a lot over the phone and over the internet.”