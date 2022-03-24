Teurlings Catholic came into Wednesday's District 5-4A baseball opener with a sparkling record and the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A, but the Rebels found themselves trailing Carencro in the bottom of the sixth inning.
That's when Cale Comeaux took matters into his own hands.
First, the Mississippi State commitment ripped a two-run single to score Carter Fontenot and Ryan Richard and give the Rebels the lead.
Comeaux then pitched the final inning, recording two strikeouts in his first appearance on the mound this season to preserve the Rebels' 9-7 win.
The junior, who starts at third base and hits third in the lineup for the Rebels, hadn't pitched this season while recovering from an injury.
He went to coach Brooks Badeaux, however, and asked to come on in relief of sidearmer J.C. Acosta (4-0).
"He wanted the ball, which helped us in that situation," Badeaux said of Comeaux. "He's a great pitcher, as you can see. He's not going to be as sharp as he would be with a lot of innings under his belt, but it was gusty for him to step in there and pitch."
"I just felt like I could do it," Comeaux said. "I was ready to go."
The lead changed hands five times. Will Judice's two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the Rebels a 5-3 lead. Comeaux went 1-for-3 and scored two runs, and clean-up hitter Connor Kleinpeter drove in a run in the seventh inning for Teurlings Catholic (18-1, 1-0).
Teurlings Catholic ace pitcher Reid Godchaux, who also has been dealing with an injury, got the start and allowed seven hits and three runs over four innings while walking three with one strikeout.
"We didn't necessarily have Reid on a pitch count," Badeaux said of the senior, who had thrown only 12 innings before Wednesday. "We're not going to stretch him into the 80 and 90-pitch range yet.
"He wasn't as sharp as usual. They were extending innings on us, so we just made the change (to reliever Cade Robin) to kind of switch the momentum.
Carencro (10-8, 0-1) starting pitcher Bryson Menard went 5.1 innings and allowed only two hits, but the Rebels took advantage of seven walks, a hit batsman and three wild pitches.
Leadoff hitter Cameron Andrus was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Bears. Cabet Blanchard was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and designated hitter Joey Lacombe went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a solo home run.
"We did everything we could," Bears coach Thomas Tillery said. "We gave them everything we had and more. Teurlings has a good team. They know how to win."