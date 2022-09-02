Teams coached by Lewis Cook have won many high school football games over the years because of good players, good coaches, and incredible discipline.
Cook, who is third in Louisiana history in coaching wins, recorded his 383rd career win at the high school level on Thursday night when his Notre Dame Pioneers defeated the Southside Sharks 21-13 in the 2022 season opener for both schools.
Notre Dame, the No. 4-ranked team in the LSWA Class 2A poll, forced three turnovers defensively while converting multiple critical third-down conversions on offense to secure a win over the Class 5A Sharks in a game that was played at Cecilia High School.
"That's (Notre Dame) not a program that loses games, and games like this are lost," said Southside head coach Josh Fontenot. "We put the ball on the ground three times, we couldn't get off the field on third and long, and we just kept giving them opportunity after opportunity.
"We got out-disciplined, we got out-physicaled, and I hope it's a wakeup call," said Fontenot. "We didn't prepare well all week. We had guys late for practice every day, and it showed."
"We knew winning the turnover battle, especially early in the year would be big," said Cook. "We got on two or three fumbles and we didn't lose any, so that was huge, and we made a few big plays when we had to.
Notre Dame got on the scoreboard first at the 1:56 mark of the first quarter, when Jake Brouillette scored on a 2-yard run, giving them a 7-0 lead.
Southside's special teams came up big late in the first half, partially blocking a punt, which set up a 2-yard scoring plunge by Cameron Boutte with only 42 remaining in the second quarter, making the score 7-7 - a count that held up as the two squads headed into halftime.
"We had really good field position in the first half and didn't capitalize on it," said Cook. "But it's the first game of the year and we were seeing a different from them every play, with guys moving, guys blitzing, and all of their (Southside) defensive front standing up on a couple of plays, making things very difficult for us to pick up."
The Pioneers took the lead for good at the 9:42 mark of the third quarter when quarterback Aidan Mouton scored on a 1-yard run, finishing off a second-half opening drive in which Notre Dame ran almost exclusively out of the I-formation. a scoring drive that turned the momentum in their favor.
"That was big; I mean, that's us," Cook said. "What we planned for, against their defense, the I wasn't really conducive to things, but once we saw the movement their defense was doing we felt we'd have a few plays, so that why we went to it."
Notre Dame put the game away at the 6:23 mark of the fourth quarter when Jackson Link, in for a hobbled Mouton, connected with Teddy Menard on a 29-yard touchdown pass on a vital fourth down play to make it 21-7.
"That was such a huge play," Cook said. "I really can't say enough about how big of a play that was."
"It goes back to the discipline and the lack of focus when you need it the most; when it's third and long or fourth and long you have to get off the field," Fontenot said. "We didn't do our assignments and they just out-executed us."
Southside, refusing to go away, scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Landon Baptiste to Bryson Williams with under 1:00 to go, which trimmed to deficit to 21-13, but it wasn't enough.
With the victory, Notre Dame improved to 1-0 on the young season, while Southside dropped to 0-1.
"What we take away from this game is that we can fix things just by doing what you're supposed to do," Fontenot said. "There's not a lack of talent. There's not a lack of effort. It's not the scheme. It's just a lack of execution, which comes back to discipline, and that's me too. I'm the one responsible for the discipline of the football team and it's not there right now."