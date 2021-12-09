It was never a matter of if but when Austin Robichaux would pursue a career coaching baseball.
Apparently, the time is now for Robichaux, who has been hired as the new head baseball coach at Lafayette Christian Academy.
“I’m super excited about this opportunity at LCA,” Robichaux said. “LCA is a great school, great organization and they have a great group of kids. I’m looking forward to bringing whatever it is I can to help these kids both on and off the field.”
Robichaux, who starred as a member of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns under his late-father Tony from 2012-14 before going on to play professionally in the Los Angeles Angels’ farm system, takes over a Knights program that went 17-5 last year and reached the Division III semifinals.
“These boys deserve a coach who is going to teach them not only about baseball,” Robichaux said. “I plan to take a very similar approach that my dad took. I want to teach these kids what it takes to be a man and a good person. Baseball is going to come to an end one day, so if I don’t teach about life then I’m doing them a disservice.”
Robichaux was an all-state pitcher in high school for the Notre Dame Pios before being drafted in the 50th round by the Cincinnati Reds in 2011. Robichaux turned down the Reds and instead pitched for the Cajuns where he was 19-9 with a 3.05 ERA in 42 games (38 starts).
Robichaux was drafted in the 18th round (539th overall) by the Angels where he decided to forego his senior season at UL and start his professional career. In four minor league seasons, Robichaux went 22-23 with a 4.78 ERA in 83 games (70 starts) – reaching Triple A - before going playing one year in the Independent League.
“Becoming a coach one day has always been in the back of my head,” Robichaux said. “At an earlier age, I didn’t know what it would look like specifically, but I knew I couldn’t be away from the game. I hadn’t had the opportunity, so when the opportunity arose here, I knew I couldn’t hide from it any longer.”
Robichaux, who had been working as the head of baseball operations at Ragin’ Cages for the past three years training pitchers, replaces former coach Greg Fontenot. Fontenot was arrested Nov. 30 after he was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Robichaux admits the circumstances surrounding the opening was not a concern for him when deciding whether to interview for the job.
“It didn’t influence my thoughts on the job in the aspect you’d think,” Robichaux said. “I feel like it influenced me even more to take the job. Some of these boys are really hurt. They need a leader and mentor more than ever now. Most people might have run from this job because of what has gone on, but not me. I’d be doing a disservice to the school and to these kids if I didn’t at least try and help.”
Robichaux said he felt “called” to take the helm of the Knights’ baseball program.
“It just felt right,” Robichaux said. “I love baseball and the knowledge that my dad gave me is a gift. I don’t want to run from my gift. I’m sure I’ll slip in a few ‘Robeisms’ every once in a while, and hopefully I can create some of my own as well. My dad’s wisdom is undefinable. I want to pass it on.”