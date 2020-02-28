RAYNE — With the chips on the table, Beau Chene head coach Christopher Charlot knew upon whom he was hanging his hat in a tough road environment.
Nestled in the backwoods of St. Landry Parish, Charlot’s dynamic sophomore duo of guards Titus Thomas and Devondrake Arvie haven’t received the accolades they perhaps deserve.
Charlot says they’re the best pair of sophomores in the state. A bold statement, to be sure, but you can excuse him after Thomas and Arvie combined for 56 points to bring the Gators back from 15 points down in the third quarter in No. 25 Beau Chene’s 69-66 upset of No. 8 Rayne on Friday night.
“I’m blessed to have them,” Charlot said. “I stress to them all the time, they’re pretty good now. They have no idea how good they can be come senior year.”
Thomas scored a game-high 37 points and was a steadying presence all night. Arvie’s time came in the fourth quarter, when he sank 6-of-8 free throws.
“One of the main things we’ve preached all year was perseverance,” Charlot said. “Anytime you’ve got a young, talented group like we’ve got, you kind of go up-and-down. But when we’re up and persevering, we can figure it out and beat anybody.
“I think it’s a natural thing for (Thomas and Arvie) because they both shoot so many free throws. When it comes down to crunch time, it’s nothing new to them. Even when they miss a few, (Arvie) had the free throw shots and said, ‘I got us.’”
Beau Chene (15-17) reached down for every bit of resilience it had in its tank. Rayne (22-13) stretched its lead to 15 points with 4:52 left in the third quarter after a three-point basket.
But the Gators closed the third quarter on a 17-3 run to swing momentum and head into the fourth quarter down only one point.
However, the advantage still laid with Rayne as it entered the fourth in the double-bonus. But the Wolves hit only 11-of-18 free throws in the final period.
Beau Chene, on the flip side, hit 12-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“I try to shoot an extra 50 free throws every day after practice,” Arvie said. “It’s a thing we do as a team. We’re all there, and we all take it seriously.”
With Friday’s upset, the Gators will host Tuesday’s playoff game against No. 9 Eleanor McMain, an 84-66 winner against Westgate.
“Nobody expected us to win this game,” Arvie said. “Now, people have to pay attention to us one more time. We’re here to take this.”