NATCHITOCHES — Few people expect a three-mile cross country race to be a fight to the finish. The Teurlings Catholic boys team not only envisioned it — the Rebels won it.
Individual champion Cameron Kelly led the way, but the efforts of two runners who moved ahead of Belle Chasse runners in the final 300 yards gave Teurlings the Class 4A title at the Ochsner/LHSAA Cross Country State meet on Tuesday.
“This was awesome … this was great,” Teurlings coach Pilar Burson said. “We had a game plan to wait back for the first mile and then move up. They executed it perfectly.”
Kelly won the race in 16 minutes, 14.5 seconds, with teammate Jude Guidry taking second. Teurlings' Noah Bernard (sixth) and Archie James (eighth) raced ahead of opponents from the other two contenders, Belle Chasse and St. Michael, on the Northwestern State track.
It was just enough to give the Rebels the low score of 29 points — 12 ahead of defending champion Belle Chasse (37) and St. Michael (60). It is Teurlings’ second 4A boys title in three seasons. Before that, the school had gone 20 years without a cross country title.
“We came in with a race strategy and knew exactly what we were going to do,” Kelly said. “For me, it was to go out fast and put as much distance as possible between myself and everybody else.
“The others waited back and did exactly what they were supposed to do. It was awesome.”
The TCHS girls scored 76 points to finish third behind Vandebilt Catholic (45) and St. Michael (61) in their 4A race. Lexi Guidry was the runner-up with a time of 19:35.9. She offered a glimpse of what was to come when she passed a runner on the track to claim second place.
“I am proud of my finish,” Guidry said. “I picked it up with about 400 meters to go. I told myself ‘This is it … you’ve got to get it.’”