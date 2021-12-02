PONCHATOULA – For the past two years, the Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams’ football season has ended the same way – hoisting up the Class 5A state championship trophy.
However, if the Rams want the opportunity to accomplish that feat for a third consecutive year, they will first have to knock off one of the most talented teams they have faced this season in No. 3-seed Ponchatoula.
“Ponchatoula is an extremely talented team,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “They are one of the most talented teams we have faced this year. They are unbelievably talented. It’s going to be a tough challenge.”
The Rams, who will travel to face Ponchatoula in the 5A semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, will put their 10-game winning streak on the line against a Green Wave team that has been dominant all season on both sides of the football.
“Ponchatoula has 18 starters from last season that are back this year,” McCullough said. “They were a good team last year and they are even better this year. They haven’t come close to losing this year, so yes, it is definitely going to be a challenge.”
Offensively, the Green Wave (11-0) has been extremely explosive throughout the season, evident by the fact they have scored at least 40 points seven times and four times they have scored at least 50.
Ponchatoula is led by receiver Amorion Walker, a Notre Dame commitment, Kody Finley, and Braydon Johnson. Johnson rushed for 268 yards and five touchdowns in the Green Wave’s victory over Ouachita Parish last week.
Defensively, the Green Wave, who are led by five-star blue chip defensive back Jacoby Mathews, have been equally as dominant. Ponchatoula’s defense has allowed only three teams to score more than seven points this season, while posting three shutouts.
“Ponchatoula has multiple guys on offense who are very talented,” McCullough said. “They have two receivers who are 6-5 and 6-4, and the running back is very underrated. Defensively, Mathews is probably the best safety in the country. As a unit, they have done a good job of forcing turnovers. Overall, we know they are a good football team.”
When facing a team with so much talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball, McCullough said the key is for a defense to “limit the number of big plays.”
“My only concern defensively is that we are playing a really good football team with a lot of big play ability,” McCullough said. “They have so many guys capable of making big plays. We’re going to need our defense to step up and help us limit the big plays.”
McCullough and the Rams are going to rely heavily on their secondary led by Desmond Chiasson, Jeremiah Brown, Malik Matthews, and Dominic Andrus, to slow down the trio of Green Wave receivers.
“We’re going to need all of them to limit Ponchatoula’s ability to make big plays,” McCullough said. “It is going to be important that we not only limit their big plays, but we have to force turnovers and be real physical on the back end. Our defense has played well all season, so we just need to continue to execute the things that has made us successful.”