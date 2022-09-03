Grayson Saunier, Lafayette High
The Mighty Lions’ senior quarterback got his season started on the right foot in leading Lafayette to a 56-7 road win over H.L. Bourgeois. Saunier completed half of his 16 passes for 158 yards and two scores and also ran it seven times for 105 yards and three more touchdowns.
Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
The Eagles’ sophomore quarterback is up to spectacular things again in his season opener. Dartez hit on 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 13 carries for 157 more yards and another score in a 30-0 win over Catholic High of New Iberia.
JuJuan Johnson, Lafayette Christian
In the matchup of the night, Johnson was up for the challenge. In leading the Knights to a 38-21 win over Acadiana, Johnson threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing 11 times for 56 yards.
Evan Simon, Loreauville
Loreauville running back Evan Simon came up in a big way in the Tigers’ 20-15 win over Erath. He rushed for 240 yards and two touchdowns and also caught two passes for 24 yards. If a 70-yard TD reception wasn’t called back by a flag, it would have been even better.
Diesel Solari, Cecilia
The Bulldogs’ quarterback found a way to help Cecilia counter-punch the 289 yards rushing by St. Martinville’s star back Steven Blanco by rushing for 161 yards and three TDs and also completing 8 passes for another 125 yards in a wild 35-33 win over the Tigers.