This is Southside's first varsity basketball season but that doesn't dampen coach Brad Boyd's expectations.

In his third year with the Sharks after a successful tenure at Opelousas, the former UL star player is a fiery competitor.

"Personally, as a coach, I want to win every game," Boyd said after his team defeated Thrive Academy 64-50 at home on Thursday. "I wish we were 13-0, but we're 7-6 right now. That's what happens when you're dealing with a young team. We're still trying to find five guys who can jell together.

"We've been throwing in a freshman, Bryson Williams, who is going to be a really good player for us in the future. He's already 6-foot-5 with good hands and good feet. We're trying to find a good five who can jell and play well together, and that's the name of the game."

The Sharks have been competitive in most of their losses.

Except for an 89-58 setback against reigning Class 1A state champion North Central in the second game of the season, Southside has hung tough with the rest of its opponents with four losses by a total of 11 points.

In the opener, the Sharks defeated David Thibodaux, which reached the Division II quarterfinals last season.

"We win a game, we lose a game, so we're trying to put a couple of wins together before we go to the Sunkist Shootout next week," Boyd said.

"We have Jeanerette on Tuesday. We want to come out and play hard that night and go into the Sunkist Shootout with a couple of wins under our belt and stay above .500. If we can get to 17-17, I think we have a shot at making the playoffs and that's the goal for us this year."

The Sharks had three double-digit scorers versus Thrive Academy (3-7) in Devin Monette (16 points), Cavan Nedie (11 points) and Kallin Fonseca (11).

"It starts with our point guard, Cavan Nedie," Boyd said. "He's a hard-nosed kid, a work in progress who is still learning as a junior to be a real point guard. He's turned the page leaps and bounds from last year.

He's becoming a good, solid defender. He'll pass the ball as much as we ask him to and if our guys are hitting shots like they're supposed to be doing, he really looks good. Anytime we ask him to play defense on the opposing team's best player, he does that."

Fonseca and Monette are the primary offensive standouts.

"Our shooting guards are Kallin Fonseca and Devin Monette," Boyd said. "They're both averaging 15 points per game. They're our leading scorers. If they're hitting and Cavan is playing at a high level, we're a tough team.

"Our seven wins come from those guys making shots and Cavan playing hard on both sides of the floor."

When District 3-5A action starts, each game will be especially important.

"It's a one-round district," Boyd said. "We only play each district opponent one time. We want to win the district, but it's going to be very tough. Our two really tough games are at NISH and Lafayette High, and they're No. 5 and No. 1 in the state (LHSAA power ratings) right now."

Boyd said the Sharks need to shoot well from the perimeter to maximize success.

"Our strengths are transition basketball and shooting," he said. "We have two shooters who have the freedom to shoot 10 three-pointers a game. You don't often find that in high school basketball, but Devin and Kallin always have the green light.

"They've won games for us. They've kept us in games. It's kind of live by the three, die by the three with our style of play. We're not real big. I don't know how you work on size, but we have some big 6-3 and 6-4 sophomores who we can hopefully develop and give us more presence in the middle."