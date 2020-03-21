When Jack Bech left Nashville after a visit to Vanderbilt University on Feb. 1, he had a scholarship offer in hand and felt the Commodores were the new leader in his recruiting process.
But perhaps the St. Thomas More wide receiver wouldn't have "pulled the trigger" and committed to Vanderbilt on Saturday had he not been surrounded by his family lately.
Bech's entire family — including his brother, Tiger, who plays football at Princeton — is home due to the coronavirus outbreak. The extra time with family members gave Bech a better opportunity to discuss his recruiting process with them and come to a final decision sooner.
"Just with all this virus stuff — not knowing when I'll be able to get back out or when coaches will be able to get back out — (my family) helped make my decision a little bit easier," Bech said. "Knowing I went up to Vandy, I like it a lot. I liked all the coaches. I liked Nashville. I had a great experience on my visit."
"After my visit, I knew Vanderbilt was a real good mix of both worlds — SEC football with great academics," Bech added. "Probably one of the top 15-20 schools in the nation. I've been wanting to kind of pull the trigger, but now with all of this, it kind of helped speed up the process."
Will Bellamy, an STM alum who plays football and baseball at Union College in New York, also played "a big part in my decision," Bech said. One of the biggest selling points Vanderbilt had to offer was a new offense under the direction of first-year coordinator Todd Fitch.
Fitch previously held the same position at Louisiana Tech and had been recruiting Bech while coaching in Ruston. The Bulldogs were top-40 nationally in total offense, passing offense and scoring offense last year.
"I got to watch (Louisiana Tech's) offense last year with (former STM wide receiver) Griffin Hebert," Bech said. "So he's been talking to me a lot about where I would fit in their new formed Vanderbilt offense that he brought in from Tech. So having the relationship that I have with him really helped also."
The NCAA is currently in a recruiting dead period, meaning only contact between coaches and prospects through phone calls or text. Bech was planning on take visits to other schools during the spring, including one to Alabama on March 28th, as well as returning to LSU for camp during the summer. He had already visited LSU for its junior day earlier this month.
Now, like every other recruit around the country, Bech has much more free time on his hands with official or unofficial visits suspended and no in-person recruiting by coaches until at least April 15. But Bech is finding ways to stay in shape and work on his game despite so many closures and cancellations.
"We still try to get out and throw," Bech said. "I do like pushup, situps, crunches, stuff like that to work out. Just do as much as we can to get better and get ready for the season.
"I just live one day at a time. It sounds pretty cliché, but it's just the truth. No need to worry about something you can't really control."
Bech, a two-sport athlete who helped STM basketball win its third straight state championship on Feb. 13, earned all-state football honors as a junior. He caught 91 passes for 1,668 yards and 20 touchdowns, setting the Cougars' season receiving record.
In Division II championship game against De La Salle, Bech caught three touchdowns and returned a punt for a score.