North Central might be a small school in the unincorporated community of Lebeau, but it’s become one of the epicenters of high school basketball in Louisiana.
Last week, the school’s girls basketball team won its second state championship in school history in fourth appearance in a final since 2014. The school’s boys basketball team, the defending Class 1A champions, has an opportunity to do the same this week. Making their third straight state tournament appearance, the top-seeded Hurricanes (25-7) will play No. 4 Tensas in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The approach from the North Central boys was all business leading up to the state tournament, said Hurricanes assistant coach Rayvon Gray.
“There’s no fun in this for them,” Gray said. “They’re not excited or happy about playing in the big dome. We’re just ready to get out there and handle business. For us, it’s just another game.”
North Central was one of nine defending boys champions who punched tickets to the semifinals, and it also one of three schools who had opportunities to claim both boys and girls titles before the semifinals began.
But with the St. Mary’s of Natchitoches losing in the Division IV boys semifinals on Tuesday after its girls teams won the Division IV championship, now it is down to two. Hicks secured a spot in the Class C boys final after its girls team won it all last week.
It would hardly be a surprise if the North Central boys went back-to-back and secured the championship sweep. The boys, like the girls, are the No. 1 seed and have been nearly perfect against school’s of their size.
The Hurricanes’ lone loss to a 1A school came against Southern Lab during the Scotlandville tournament in late December, and they’ve been unafraid to play some of state’s top programs along the way, like Peabody, St. Thomas More, Rayville, Lafayette Christian and Landry-Walker.
“I’m very confident in my guys. They’re very confident in themselves,” Gray said. “That’s what we work hard for. That’s why we’re always in the gym. It doesn’t matter if you’re 1A or 5A. we’re going to go out there and play our style of basketball. We feel like we’re a very tough team to beat.”
After a first-round bye, North Central crushed No. 16 Plain Dealing by 37 in the second and No. 9 Delhi by 29 in the quarterfinals. The rout of the Bears was particularly sweet for the Hurricanes after Delhi eliminated them in the 2018 semifinals.
North Central’s dominance has as much to do with experience and it does talent. The Hurricanes graduated just one senior from last year’s team, point guard Jalen Smith, and returned three all-state honorees, senior Nikembe Johnson, junior Derrick Tezeno and sophomore Reginald Stoner.
But with Apphia Jordan stepping down after leading the Hurricanes to nearly 100 wins in four years and their first state championship in program history, there was some uncertainty to begin the year even with all the returning pieces.
“After getting there and winning it last year, of course we wanted to go back and win another one,” Gray said. “But we know a lot of people didn’t expect us to be here after the departure of Apphia. So we kind of used that motivation on a daily basis to prove the doubters wrong.”
Gray isn’t expecting to steamroll Tensas (27-9) in the semifinals, however. The Panthers play a similar brand of basketball to the Hurricanes.
“They want to press you,” Gray said. “They want to get up and down the court — pretty long and athletic. So we’re just going to have to go out there and execute our game plan.
“We feel like we have the best players in the state. So if we do the little things — like blocking out, crashing the boards, talking on defense and honestly playing to the best of our ability — we feel like we’ll always come out on top.