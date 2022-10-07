Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

ACA.stmfootball.091822.210.jpg

St. Thomas More quarterback Will Taylor (13) gets off a pass against Brother Martin during their LHSAA high school football game at St. Thomas More High School on Friday, September 16, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

Thursday’s Games

Vermilion Catholic 57, Covenant Christian 6

NEXT - Vermilion Catholic (6-0) hosts Jeanerette on Friday.

Friday’s Games

Acadiana at Sam Houston

NEXT - Acadiana (4-1) hosts John Curtis on Friday.

Carencro at Lafayette 

NEXT - Carencro (4-1) at Comeaux on Thursday, Lafayette (4-1) at Sam Houston on Friday.

Southside at Comeaux 

NEXT -  Southside (4-1) hosts Sulphur on Friday, Comeaux (0-5) hosts Carencro on Thursday.

New Iberia at Opelousas

NEXT - New Iberia (1-4) hosts Barbe on Friday, Opelousas (4-1) ay Livonia on Friday.

Rayne at Eunice 

NEXT -  Rayne (2-3) hosts LaGrange on Friday, Eunice (3-2) hosts Washington-Marion on Friday.

North Vermilion at St. Thomas More 

NEXT - North Vermilion (3-2) hosts Westgate on Thursday, St. Thomas More (4-1) at Northside on Friday.

Teurlings at Westgate

NEXT - Teurlings (5-0) at Lafayette Christian in Thursday, Westgate (5-0) at North Vermilion on Thursday.

Lafayette Christian at Northside 

NEXT - Lafayette Christian (4-1) hosts Teurlings on Thursday, Northside (3-2) hosts St. Thomas More on Friday.   

Cecilia at Breaux Bridge

NEXT - Cecilia (4-1) hosts Beau Chene on Friday, Breaux Bridge (2-3) hosts Kinder on Friday. 

Livonia at Beau Chene

NEXT - Beau Chene (1-4) at Cecilia on Friday.

Church Point at Port Barre

NEXT - Church Point (5-0) hosts Northwest on Friday, Port Barre (0-4) at Ville Platte on Friday.

Iota at Northwest

NEXT - Iota (3-2) hosts Pine Prairie on Friday, Northwest (3-2) at Church Point on Friday.

St. Charles at Abbeville

NEXT - Abbeville (4-1) hosts Crowley on Friday. 

Kaplan at Crowley 

NEXT - Kaplan (3-2) hosts Erath on Thursday, Crowley (1-4) at Abbeville on Friday.

St. Martinville at Erath

NEXT - St. Martinville (1-4) at St. Charles on Friday, Erath (3-2) at Kaplan on Thursday. 

Notre Dame at Lake Arthur

NEXT - Notre Dame (3-2) hosts Vinton on Friday.

Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI

NEXT - Ascension Episcopal (1-4) at West St. Mary on Friday, Catholic-NI (1-4) at Delcambre on Friday.

Franklin at Delcambre

NEXT -  Delcambre (4-1) hosts Catholic-NI on Friday.     

Loreauville at West St. Mary

NEXT -  Loreauville (2-3) at Franklin on Friday.

North Central at St. Edmund

NEXT -  North Central (3-2) at Westminster on Thursday, St. Edmund (3-2) hosts Sacred Heart on Friday.

Opelousas Catholic at Westminster 

NEXT -  Opelousas Catholic (2-3) at Catholic-PC on Friday, Westminster (1-4) hosts North Central on Thursday.

Merryville at Highland Baptist 

NEXT -   Highland Baptist (2-3) at Covenant Christian on Friday.    

Jeanerette at Hanson 

NEXT -  Jeanerette (3-2) at Vermilion Catholic on Friday.     

View comments