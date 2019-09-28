The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams continue their impressive season-opening win streak Friday night.

The No. 5-ranked Rams opened District 3-5A play with a 70-14 thrashing of the Sulphur Golden Tors on the road to run their record to 4-0.

The Wreckin' Rams scored on seven rushing touchdowns, two special teams touchdowns and one defensive touchdown, as well as a safety.

"I thought we played well," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. "I thought we were better on offense tonight, executing some things that we need to do to be really efficient.

"It was a good game, and we played well on offense and defense.”

Sulphur actually got on the scoreboard first, going 80 yards on the opening drive of the game, and scoring on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Clark to Jack Bouni for a quick 7-0 lead.

That didn't last long, however. Acadiana would score the next 63 points and 70 of the next 77.

Dillan Monette scored on touchdown runs of 37 and 50 yards, along with the Wreckin' Rams defense joining in on the act with a safety in between, to give them a 16-7 lead in the first quarter.

Acadiana then added two more scores to end the first period, courtesy of a blocked punt and recovery for a touchdown by Thaos Figaro, followed by a 2-yard touchdown run by Lucky Brooks to give them a 30-7 advantage.

"After the first series of the first half, I thought we played extremely well," McCullough said. "We had a few fumbles in the second half, which we have to clean up, but besides that, I thought our guys played extremely hard and extremely well."

Acadiana extended its lead in the second quarter with two touchdowns runs — one from 3 yards out by Tyvin Zeno and the other on an Omiri Wiggins 1-yard plunge — with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown by Ian Montz sandwiched in between to make it 50-7 at the half.

"Our defense is pretty good," McCullough said. "We have guys that can run, who are good at all three levels, and can get to the quarterback. The defense has been really good for us all year."

The Wreckin' Rams continued the onslaught in the second half, getting two more rushing touchdowns, as well as an interception return for a touchdown by Desmond Chaisson in coasting to a 56-point triumph.

The Wreckin' Rams, who captured wins over Carencro 28-6, Ruston 28-20 and LCA 27-13 in their three non-district games, have now outscored the opposition 153-53 through the first four weeks of the season.

"We always want to play the three toughest non-district teams we can," McCullough said. "I think that has helped us a bunch and will help us down the road too.

"I think we've improved a bunch from the start of the year. Our key is preparation. Now, we still have to clean up a few things, but for the most part, I think we've played pretty well."

Acadiana returns to action next Friday, when they take on the Southside Sharks.

"It will be the first time, ever, that we play them in a football game, because, obviously, it's their first year," McCullough said. "I think it will be a fun game. We get to play a new team, who is having some success, so it should be fun.”