Specials teams have been a big weapon for Vermilion Catholic, which improved to 3-1 with a 25-22 win over Kaplan last week.
Josh Sagrera returned the opening kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown against the Pirates, followed by a successful onside kick that led to a 15-yard run by Moe Maxile and an early 14-0 lead for the Screamin' Eagles.
"That was our second kick return for a touchdown this year," said Vermilion Catholic coach Kevin Fouquier. "We decided before the game that we were going to onside kick it in that situation. We felt like we needed an extra possession because Kaplan can control the ball with their Wing-T.
"They only need 2.5 yards per play to move the sticks. After we went up 14-0, we got a fourth-down stop on them and drove down and kicked a field goal to make it 17-0. We had two fourth-down stops, which was big, and we held them out of the end zone twice on 2-point conversion attempts."
Junior quarterback Drew Lege, who entered Week 4 averaging 35 pass attempts per game, completed 14 of 21 for 189 yards.
"To my surprise, we were able to run the ball," Fouquier said. "Our wide receivers have gotten so much better blocking downfield, and our three-headed monster at running back (Sagrera, Maxile and Andre LeBlanc) consists of three completely different styles.
"We could have thrown it more, but for us to get where we want to be, we have to be able to run the ball. At the end of the game, we had a fourth-down situation with four seconds left, and I told Maxile to run backward 40 yards and take a safety, so he went from 92 total rushing yards to 52."
The Screamin' Eagles, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, host Erath (2-2) Friday. This will be the third time that VC has faced a Class 3A opponent.
"When I played under coach Richard McCloskey at Hanson Memorial, we never had an undefeated regular season even though we made deep runs in the playoffs," Fouquier said. "Coach McCloskey felt that if we played a tough nondistrict schedule, then the game would slow down a little in district.
"I took the philosophy from him, even though everybody said I was crazy. I just want us to come out of these first five games healthy. I was talking to Erath's coach (Eric LeBlanc) and they have three buses for their football team. We can fit our whole team easily on one bus."
Fouquier said Erath has some similar characteristics as his team.
"They have some kids that remind me a lot of us," je said. "Their quarterback (Luke LeBlanc) throws it well. He also doesn't mind taking it and running with it. They have a power back (Curtis Cormier) and a speedster (Jax Harrington) who has some wiggle.
"They're pretty big up front. Defensively, they give you a lot of looks. They'll play some zone, they'll drop eight and rush three and sometimes they'll bring the house. We'll have to protect our quarterback and get rid of the ball."
Iota's Charlot adds dimension
After a perfect regular season in 2018, Iota is looking even more dominant, outscoring its first four opponents by an average of 39-8.
Coach Josh Andrus said it likely boils down to increased preparation.
"It's hard to say, but I think when we get a bigger challenge guys are stepping up and preparing better," Andrus said. "They're watching film and studying the opponent, so it's not a shock when we play anyone."
The Bulldogs, ranked third in 3A, are led by senior running back Luke Doucet, who has rushed for 729 yards and 11 touchdowns on 63 carries.
"When the lights come on Fridays, Luke is bound and determined that one man won't bring him down," Andrus said. "He doesn't have to carry the team, but he wants to. At 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, he has been laser-timed at 4.62 in the 40-yard dash. When you watch his highlights, you see his vision."
Last week, Doucet ran for 196 yards in a 42-14 win over South Beauregard, and wide receiver Tyrone Charlot added 127 yards rushing on five attempts with two touchdowns.
"Tyrone is our 'X' receiver," Andrus said of the 5-9, 160-pound senior, who also caught three passes for 43 yards and another score. "He's so athletic. He can run and catch. We try to get him the ball as much as possible because he can do everything, including returns.
"We also use him in the Wildcat, which we showed last week. We try to get him the ball in space. He had one touchdown out of the Wildcat. The other was on an 80-yard speed sweep on the first play of the game where he made one guy miss and ran through an arm tackle."
The Bulldogs put their 4-0 record on the line when they travel to North Vermilion (3-1) this week.
"Looking at their defense, they run a 3-3 which is something we haven't seen yet," Andrus said. "Blocking-wise, we'll have to prepare for a different scheme. Their quarterback (Darius Gilliam) is a great athlete, and he has two speed guys in the backfield with him."
WCA off to hot start
Fueled by its running game, Westminster Christian is off to its best start in years.
"This is our first time being 4-0 since 2011," said WCA coach Patrick Clarkston. "We went 10-0 that year with a district championship and a good little run in the playoffs, but it's been a long time.
"The kids are trying to enjoy it and stay humble. Up to this point, our offensive line has played extremely well. Although we need to clean up a few things, overall they've done very well and have exceeded expectations. We knew they would be a strength, but we didn't know how much."
In last week's 34-12 win over Ascension Christian, Cade Lyons (16-179), Landon Devillier (16-145, 2 TDs), and Bryant Moore (18-68, 3 TDs) combined for 392 yards rushing.
"In our backfield, the fullback (Moore) is the more physical downhill guy who will normally get 3.5 or more hard yards," Clarkston said. "Moore is good at running with a low pad level. Landon is the home run guy. Every time he touches the ball, something exciting is bound to happen.
"He has subtle moves that enable him to get into the open field, and he's always the first or second-fastest guy on the field, no matter who we play. Cade has really good field vision and good hands out of the backfield. He also finds the hole fast. He has broken a few long ones that we didn't really expect."
The defense has been the biggest surprise, Clarkston said.
"They've only given up a little more than 13 points per game," he said. "For them to get out there and play all out has really impressed me. Our defensive line is the unit's strength.
"We use a four-man front with five guys — Hunter Ray, Evan Bergeron, Shawn Woods, Hunter Dupre and Connor Andrepont — that rotate and have done a phenomenal job. They've been keeping offensive linemen off our linebackers, and I tip my hat to those guys."
The Crusaders host Highland Baptist (1-3) Friday in their final nondistrict game.