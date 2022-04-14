No matter how much success a team has throughout the regular season, coaches are adamant the proverbial page must be turned once the postseason rolls around.
Perennial championship contender or not, the pressure that comes with playing in the postseason is enough to make the most experienced coaches and players nervous.
“I was just telling a coach the other day that once the brackets come out, everyone is 0-0,” said Notre Dame head softball coach Dale Serie, whose Lady Pios are looking to begin its pursuit of a fourth consecutive state championship. “You don’t get to play a series in the playoffs. It’s one and done.”
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the softball playoff brackets on Thursday and the Acadiana area are well-represented as 31 teams (20 non-select and 11 select) earned playoff berths in their respective classifications and/or divisions.
“I think it says that our area is loaded with great players and great coaches,” Opelousas Catholic head softball coach Will Pitre said. “Everyone is the area is very competitive. If you play the competition in our area alone, you should be pretty battle tested before entering the postseason.”
Of the teams who earned playoff berths, Notre Dame (No. 1 in Division III), Opelousas Catholic (No. 1 in Division IV), Port Barre (No. 2 in Class 2A), Northside Christian (No. 2 in Division IV), Kaplan (No. 3 in Class 3A), St. Thomas More (No. 4 in Division II) and Eunice (No. 5 in Class 4A) earned Top 5 seeds in their respective divisions and/or classifications.
“We have really good softball in the area,” Serie said. “What’s important is that everyone is going out and playing against tough competition and that’s a testament to the coaches, who are scheduling good teams.”
While the Lady Pios are eying another state championship, Serie believes there is “a chance for several area programs” to compete for the big trophy.
“There is a chance for the area to bring back a couple of state titles,” Serie said. “Or at the least, there a lot of programs who have position themselves to win a state title.”
The Lady Pirates are among those teams and head coach Brittany LeBeouf is ecstatic with the way her program is playing as the postseason sets to get underway.
“It’s playoff time and when it comes to seeding or where we land on the bracket, I’m happy wherever we are,” LeBeouf said. “Seeding and all of that we can’t control. We can control how we are playing right now and I’m very happy with how we are playing.”
For LeBeouf, seeding is overrated.
“You get who you get,” LeBeouf said. “Our girls know that we have to be ready to play, regardless of who we are playing. To be the best, you have to beat the best.”
And to beat the best, Pitre believes the key is “good pitching and defense.”
“Good pitching and defense go a long way in the postseason,” Pitre said. “The team that can throw strikes and make the routine plays on defense, have the best chance to win.”
While the pressures that comes with the win and move on or lose and go home mantra is understood, Pitre and LeBeouf agreed it’s important for players to “enjoy the moment.”
“Postseason play isn’t something you take for granted,” Pitre said. “Enjoy it and have fun.”