As the area's top-ranked program in the LHSAA Division III power ratings, the David Thibodaux boys soccer team is poised to make a run when the playoffs pairings are released Jan. 30.
First, however, coach Derek Menard hopes to secure a Division III, District 4 championship when the No. 6 Bulldogs (12-3-2, 3-0) host No. 11 Teurlings Catholic (9-8-0, 3-0) on Jan. 26.
"Teurlings is our biggest rival," said Menard, whose team is looking for its second district title in its fourth year in District 4.
"Teurlings is always well coached, well organized and well disciplined. Their guys play a calm, structured style. We'll have to do what we do well and not make mistakes."
Led by Connor Trahan's 13 goals, the Bulldogs are a strong offensive team. Ellison Haynes has added 12 goals, followed by Seth Alban and Andrew Long with six each and Pierce Dugas and John Ferguson with five each.
Although Trahan has missed the last few games with an injury, Menard said the junior striker could return to action soon. Candor Alemu, another senior, is day to day with a back injury.
"Trahan is a super athletic kid who can play with both his right and left foot," Menard said. "That makes him hard to defend."
Menard describes Haynes, an eighth-grader, as a "creative player" who excels in one-on-one situations. Long is an instinctive 6-foot-2 sophomore who is able to shut down counter attacks.
Dugas, who is expected to return from quarantine for next week's game, is a junior with the reach to cover the entire field. Menard calls senior Eli Melton and junior Cadon Russo "the heart of the team in the middle."
Senior goalie Tanner Landry, who spent the previous three years as an attacking player, has allowed only 12 goals this season with 11 clean sheets.
"That's an interesting situation," Menard said. "With our goalie from last year graduating, Tanner has stepped up and done a great job. He gives us another dimension because we can play with our backs to him. He's also good with the ball at his feet."
The Bulldogs lost several seniors from last year's team including Max Pesacreta, who was named district Defensive MVP for three years.
"I couldn't ask for a better season than we're having," Menard said. "When we lost the best player in school history in Pesacreta, a lot of people thought we would take a step back, but the kids worked out all summer and came into the school year in good shape. Everyone bought in early."
David Thibodaux was eliminated in the second round each of the past two years. Last season, the No. 9 Bulldogs were edged 2-0 at No. 8 Bossier. In 2020, North Vermilion won 1-0 on a late penalty kick.
"Honestly, we've persevered because this year has been incredibly challenging due to injuries and Covid," Menard said. "We played two games with our full roster. Before the season, we told the guys that everybody has a job to do on this team. It's made us a mentally strong team capable of weathering the storm."