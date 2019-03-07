Ultimately, Lafayette Christian boys basketball coach Errol Rogers was and is hoping his two-time defending champion Knights are able to “do what what we’re supposed to do” at the state tournament in Lake Charles, he said after LCA’s quarterfinal victory against Ascension Catholic.
But even if the expectation is to win the program’s third straight state championship in their sixth consecutive trip to Burton Coliseum, Rogers knew the top-seeded Knights would have their hands full with fourth-seeded Opelousas Catholic in the Division IV semifinals.
So he cautioned his players about overlooking a Vikings team that had lost just once in 2019. Instead, Rogers said the Knights treated it like it any other game — perhaps too confident they were going to win.
“I’ve been preaching to them that that’s a good team,” Rogers said. “They’ve got this attitude that they can just walk on the court at any time and beat anybody, and they do. But we sit in meetings, (and they’ll say), ‘Aw, coach, we’ll turn it up come game time.’ Well, guess what? We didn’t turn it up until the fourth quarter.
“I’ve been telling them that all year long. Maybe, because of this game, they make take me a little bit more serious when we start preparing for Hamilton Christian.”
There’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness, and as Rogers pointed out, maybe the 30-4 Knights are who they are because they always believe they will find a way to win.
Still, it took nearly three quarters for LCA to wake up against OC. Trailing by 16 points with a minute left in the third quarter, the Knights erupted for a 23-0 run to seize control win 69-66.
“I’ve been playing with these guys for four years now,” senior guard Pierre Dupre, who finished with 10 points. “I know when it comes to the fourth quarter we have a heart of a lion.”
Rogers was blunt. The Knights can’t expect to beat the third-seeded Warriors at noon Friday with another “lazy” start.
“If we play like we play the first two quarters (Tuesday), guess what? We’re going to start the bus up,” Rogers said. “Hopefully we’ll come ready to go.”
But you could also look at LCA’s remarkable comeback as evidence that the Knights’ bravado is useful. Rogers said no one on their bench, despite missed layups and point guard Terrence Jones Jr.'s, thought they were going to lose.
“Looking at the score, it didn’t really affect me because there’s multiple games against really good teams this year where we’ve been down 10-plus, and we always found a way to come back and win,” said LCA junior guard Billy Francis, who led the team with 21 points. “So going into the fourth quarter when we were down (nine), I had no worries at all.”
The comeback was nearly identical to last year’s semifinal against Southern Lab, when LCA trailed by 15 points heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Kittens 26-6 over the last eight minutes. Just as it did against the Vikings, the Knights rallied then by ramping up their full-court pressure.
“We’ve always been down. We know how to fight back,” said senior forward Javian “Tippy” Howard, who notched a double-double (15 points and 11 rebounds). “We’re a disciplined team, and we know never to give up — never.”