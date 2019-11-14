KENNER — The St. Thomas More volleyball team hadn’t played Vandebilt Catholic since 2017 before Thursday night, but just looking at the Division II power ratings, Cougars coach Jessica Burke suspected her squad would be similar to the Terriers
Fourth-seeded Vandebilt (30-13) and fifth-seeded STM (29-12) were separated by only two-hundredths of a point.
Turns out, the slim difference in the power ratings was an excellent indicator of how evenly matched these teams were. The Division II quarterfinal matchup between the Cougars and Terriers didn’t go the distance, but STM needed an all-out effort to down Vandebilt in four sets (25-19, 25-27, 28-26, 25-23) at the Pontchartrain Center.
The victory sends the Cougars to the semifinals for the second year in a row. They'll take on district rival Teurlings Catholic at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The top-seeded Rebels — which have won six straight state championships, the last two coming in Division II — won all three meetings against the Cougars this year.
“I’m really excited,” Burke said. “Right now I just want to think about this win, and then I’ll think about Teurlings in a couple of hours.”
Burke has good reason to celebrate the quarterfinal victory first. STM had to battle back from significant deficits in both the third and fourth sets against a strong Vandebilt program, which had won the last two Division III titles before moving up in class.
“I was really proud of the way my girls remained resilient,” Burke said. “We were down by some big gaps at certain times, and we just continued to play hard.”
STM led by as many as four midway through the first set, but Vandebilt slowly chipped away at the Cougars’ lead, tying the score at 18. But STM closed the first set scoring seven of the final eight points to win 25-19
The Cougars carried the momentum of the first-set win into the second set, jumping out to an 11-4 lead, but the Terriers refused to go away quietly. Vandebilt cut the STM lead to two points and later tied the match at 24. The Terriers then scored three of the next four points to win 27-25 and even the match at one set apiece.
The script flipped in the third set. Vandebilt took advantage early, leading 15-7 midway through, before the Cougars produced an 8-2 run that made the scored 17-15. STM later tied the match at 19 and then grabbed a 23-22 lead. The Cougars’ late lead paved the way for 28-26 third-set win to regain control of the match.
“I think it was great that we just continued to play point for point,” Burke said. “We got into some rotations where we could capitalize. We protected our serve when we needed to.”
The Terriers once again seized control in the fourth set, building a 12-6 lead, but STM battled back to take a 17-13 advantage. Vandebilt got within one point at 22-21, but STM never relented.
AC Froehlich (18 kills and five blocks) and Paige Webre (12 kills and five blocks) were forces at the net for the Cougars. Bailey Toups and Georgia Hebert tallied 38 and 21 assists, respectively. Anna Trahan produced 18 digs and three aces, while Mayah Richard recorded 15 digs.
“It’s always such a group effort with this team,” Burke said. “I can’t really say one person or another.”