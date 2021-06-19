The Acadiana area has become a recruiting hotbed recently, especially for football.
The 2021 class featured a trio of LSU signees from Lafayette Parish in Sage Ryan, Jack Bech and Malik Nabers, and the 2022 class looks just as good if not better with several players receiving Power 5 school offers.
Colleges granting players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic has made recruiting even more competitive, these elite talents won't have trouble cracking a Division I roster in 2022.
ACADIANA AREA 2022 TOP RECRUITS
Walker Howard, QB, St. Thomas More
Height/Weight: 6-1, 190
Commitment/top schools: Committed to LSU
Summary: Howard’s the most talked about quarterback in the state besides Arch Manning. He led the Acadiana area in passing by a wide margin with 2,988 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions and is rated a five-star recruit.
“He has stepped up more as a leader for the team,” St. Thomas More offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “He’s gotten better physically and is understanding how to manage the game as a veteran. His arm’s probably gotten a little more explosive, but right now he’s really working to dial in with accuracy. He’s a very competitive guy who just works and leads by example.”
Laterrance Welch, DB, Acadiana
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185
Commitment/top schools: Committed to LSU
Summary: Welch missed a big portion of his junior year recovering from a knee injury, but he returned for the playoffs and helped the Wreckin’ Rams secure back-to-back 5A state championships. The four-star recruit has seen his stock rise since committing to LSU in January.
“He has got tremendous athleticism,” Acadiana defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold said. “He’s got the drive, determination and physical attributes as well all the off-field intangibles. He’s the best guy I’ve had the opportunity to coach. He’s done a great job of making sure the rest of our guys are ready, and he’s going to walk into LSU not behind from a strength standpoint.”
Walter Bob, DL, Acadiana
Height/Weight: 6-5, 245
Commitment/top schools: Committed to Alabama
Summary: Bob had a breakout junior season. He was a force for an Acadiana defense, one of the state's best. Bob rose to a four-star recruit within a matter of weeks and committed to Alabama once he received an offer.
“He is really long and explosive,” Seibold said. “His motor runs hot, and he has the physical ability to play in the NFL. He’s a freak, a physical specimen. You see him and you’re like, ‘wow, look at this guy.’ He was a force when we moved him inside last year. He’s just as good against the run as he is a pass rusher.”
Maxie Baudoin, DL, Ascension Episcopal
Height/Weight: 6-5, 295
Commitment/top schools: Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, USC
Summary: Baudoin’s recruiting profile blew up last year as a junior, as he evolved into a dominant force in the middle of the Blue Gators’ defensive line. He has racked up several Power 5 offers and recently narrowed his recruitment down to five schools.
“He kind of blew up within just a few weeks,” Ascension Episcopal coach Matt Desormeaux said. “He has all the measurables for sure. He’s a big strong kid who’s coachable and does a good job containing his gaps and using his hands. He’s pretty well-rounded and is definitely the highest recruited guy I’ve ever coached.”
Jordan Allen, DB, Lafayette Christian
Height/weight: 6-0, 190
Commitment/top schools: Miami, Georgia, Louisville, Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss
Summary: Allen has earned the nickname “lockdown” because of his ability to shut down an opponent’s No. 1 receiver, and he lived up to that nickname all year and shut down highly recruited Newman wideout A.J. Johnson in the Division III semifinals.
"I can't recall a completion against Jordan last year," Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk said. "One thing that made him stand out is that he would take a really good receiver and erase him out of the game. He is very competitive and wants to go out and cover the opponent's best guys. He wants the top dog on their team.”
Fitzgerald West, DL, Lafayette Christian
Height/weight: 6-3, 300
Commitment/top schools: LSU, UL, SMU, Tulane, UL-Monroe, Louisiana Tech
Summary: West has been starting since eighth grade and is a dominant force in the trenches for the Knights' defense, and he recently picked up an offer from LSU and showcased the ability to be an offensive lineman as well after starring at its camp recently.
"Fitzgerald West is a rare fifth-year starter," Faulk said. "He has the ability to play in college at offensive or defensive line. He has a high ceiling, a high motor and works extremely hard. He's played in so many games during his career and has so much experience that he's like a coach on the field.”
Brylan Green, DB, Lafayette Christian
Height/Weight: 5-11, 175
Commitment/top schools: Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State, UL, Liberty, Tulane, Baylor, Washington State, Grambling State
Summary: Green has evolved into a standout free safety , and while he projects as a cornerback at the next level because of his size, he’s a great all-around athlete who is aiming to play baseball as well at the college level.
“Brylan is really an alpha male, a leader who is the quarterback on the back end of our defense," Faulk said. "Since the ninth grade, he's been the guy getting people lined up in the secondary. He's an undersized kid, but he makes up for it. He's a true free safety but has the ability to play nickel and come down and cover the slot guy.”
CLASS OF 2023 NAME TO WATCH
Derek Williams, DB, Westgate
Height/Weight: 6-0, 200
Summary: Williams’ name has been in the spotlight since his freshman year, and he followed that up with a dominant sophomore season at safety. He’s a five-star recruit who has already received multiple Southeastern Conference offers, including Alabama and LSU.
“He (Williams) has the measurables and has the ability to be one of the greats to come out of Westgate,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. “He’s been starting since his freshman year and can play either safety spot. He has a knack to get to the ball and is a student of the game."