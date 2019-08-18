Once again this season, there’s an overwhelming favorite to win the District 8-1A championship this fall. The only difference is the actual team.
With Lafayette Christian moving up to Class 2A, the Vermilion Catholic Screamin’ Eagles are the new team to catch, and with good reason. Coach Kevin Fouquier’s club returns nine starters on offense and another seven on defense. With junior quarterback Drew Lege back, the Eagles’ offense should be as dangerous as ever.
The team expected to fill Vermilion Catholic’s role of the past two seasons – the No. 1 contender hoping to knock off the heavy favorite is Central Catholic of Morgan City. Coach Tommy Minton’s Eagles had a nice senior class of 17 kids, including a bell-cow running back in Davidyone Bias, who rushed for over 1,500 yards last season, and an All-District leading tackler back in Nathan Hebb.
The district appears to have two dark-horse candidates in Centerville and new kid on the block Covenant Christian. Minton’s Eagles have scrimmaged Covenant the last four summers and he expects them to compete well. Centerville has 14 starters back and 14 more players on the roster with multiple rushing threats in the backfield.
It’s expected to be a numbers game with Hanson and Highland Baptist. Hanson has 26 on the roster with no clear-cut leaders just yet, while Highland has 25 kids with junior quarterback Myles Liggans leading the way.
POLLS
Coaches Poll
1. Vermilion Catholic 31
2. Central Catholic-MC 27
3. Centerville 22
4. Covenant Christian 19
5. Hanson 15
6. Highland Baptist 12
Acadiana Advocate Poll
1. Vermilion Catholic 30
2. Central Catholic-MC 24
3. Covenant Christian 18
4. Centerville 14
5. Hanson 12
6. Highland Baptist 7
TOP PLAYERS
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
QB, 6-2, 193, Jr.
Lege has been starting games since he was a freshman. Now bigger and stronger, Lege is expected to reach that elite level among high school quarterbacks this season. He may not have an sure-shot All-State receiver at this disposal this season, so his increased accuracy will pay bigger dividends.
Davidyone Bias, Central Catholic-MC
RB, 6-1, 192, Sr.
Dual-threat standout in Central Catholic’s backfield. The returning All-District performer can hurt opposing defenses rushing the ball or catching it. He’s already being recruiting by state schools, and hopes to build that resume this fall for the Eagles.
Moe Maxile, Vermilion Catholic
RB/SS, 5-6, 155, Sr.
Maxile is a little dynamo for the Screamin’ Eagles. He’s expected to be the leading rusher for heavily favored VC, as well as a top-notch receiver out of the backfield. Maxile also figures to do damage in the kicking game as a dangerous return man as well.
TOP GAMES
Central Catholic-MC at Centerville, Oct. 10
Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic-MC, Nov. 8
Covenant Christian at Central Catholic-MC, Oct. 25
BEST RIVALRY
Vermilion Catholic vs. Central Catholic-MC – In a district filled with young programs, these two schools that have been around for a long time in this basic district alignment for over four decades. Now that Lafayette Christian has moved up to Class 2A, the annual meeting between these two will likely determine the league champion once again.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 – The number of positions scheduled to be manned by a returning starter on Vermilion Catholic’s projected starting lineup.
17 – Number of seniors on Central Catholic’s roster this season, which means a lot of experienced starters on a team used to winning.
38 – Centerville coach Mark Millet has slowly built his program, now up to 38 kids on the roster, including seven returning starters on both sides.
3 – Number of teams in this year’s race that made the playoffs a year ago, including newcomer Covenant Christian.