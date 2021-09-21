For the first time since 2005, the Abbeville Wildcats are 3-0. Second-year coach Roderick Moy's team also notched its first victory ever over city rival Vermilion Catholic last week.
Junior cornerback Chad Nolan and senior running back Blake Saddler had huge games in the 43-0 win over Vermilion Catholic. Nolan, who intercepted three passes, returned one for a touchdown.
"With McKinsey Nicholas on the other side, I feel good about our two cornerbacks," Moy said. "A lot of times, your best cornerback will have to follow the opponent's best receiver around, but we fortunately don't have to do that."
Nolan has intercepted four passes this season and returned two for touchdowns for Abbeville, which travels to 0-3 Northside on Friday.
"It's really Chad's first year as a full-time starter," Moy said. "We always knew he had talent with the potential to become a special player. With our two cornerbacks on the perimeter, we're able to stack the box against the run."
Saddler exploded for 324 yards on 13 carries with five touchdowns last week, bringing his season totals to a metro-leading 684 yards on 38 rushes with eight scores.
"When he runs the ball, it's like a video game," Moy said. "We want to give him the ball 15 times a game, but we haven't gotten there yet. He doesn't need much of a hole. Every day, I talk to our offensive line. I tell them all Blake needs is a crease."
Campisi sparking Kaplan
Caden Campisi carried 29 times for 250 yards and three touchdowns in Kaplan's 31-28 win over Northwest last week.
"He's a guy we lean on a lot in close wins," Kaplan coach Cory Brodie said. "The best thing about him is his work ethic during the week."
Campisi ranks third among metro rushers with 453 yards for the Pirates, who host Rayne (0-3) this week.
"He carried 69 times in our two wins," Brodie said. "It's especially impressive from a stamina aspect. Anytime a fullback gets that many yards, it catches people's attention."
Brodie said his offensive line has opened the running lanes for Campisi and other Kaplan rushers.
"Coach James Duhon does a great job with that group," Brodie said. "Keagan Schexnaider, a 170-pound guard, is the lead of the offensive line.
"Last week, center Cam Stelly was out with an injury. His backup, Jude Bertrand, stepped in and wasn't fazed at all. We've had two freshmen help on the offensive line. A starting guard had to leave last week with a cramp, and then our backup center had the helmet ripped off. He had to come off the field."
The Pirates have also had a revolving door at quarterback due to injuries, as well as Brodie's penchant for using several different offensive packages.
"We've used five different quarterbacks including the packages where we use a 'wildcat,'" Brodie said. "Our starter, Grant Campbell, sprained an ankle in the Church Point game. He played last week against Northwest. Raine Mire, a starting defensive back, also plays some quarterback"
Speedy wing back Gabriel Clement is a dangerous threat at wildcat. The junior is also an effective receiver for Brodie, who uses the Wing-T, spread offense and single wing.
Calep Jacob flying high
Loreauville High is 3-0 after the Tigers avenged last year's quarterfinals loss to Kinder by thumping the Yellow Jackets 41-8 on Friday.
Quarterback Calep Jacob completed 5-of-6 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown The senior also rushed for 106 yards on eight carries with three more scores.
"I have to give it to Calep," Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. "He let two touchdowns slip away in Week 2 with overthrown passes. Last week, he was almost perfect. He had an exceptional performance on both sides of the ball."
Martin, whose squad begins District 7-2A play this week at Franklin (1-1) was surprised by the easy victory over Kinder.
"I fully expected a fight to the end," he said. "I knew Kinder was young, but the more film I watched, the more nervous I became. They looked like they were getting better every week. From a physical standpoint, the game was a slugfest.
"I have five two-way starters who were beat the hell up. I've never tried the run the score up on anybody. Last week against North Vermilion, we were up 27-6 and I got conservative. Before I knew it, it was a one-touchdown game. I couldn't let that happen again."