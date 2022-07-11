YOUNGSVILLE – After playing their home football games in Lafayette Parish for the past three years, the Southside Sharks have found a new place to call home in St. Martin Parish.
The Sharks, who had been playing their home games at Teurlings Catholic, will now play host to opponents at St. Martinville Senior High.
“It’s comforting to know where we will be playing hour home games,” said Sharks head coach Josh Fontenot, who stated the agreement was made between late April and early May. “Like Teurlings, St. Martinville didn’t have to do this, but we are very grateful that they have.”
St. Martinville will receive a rental fee of $1,500 per game as well as all the proceeds from concessions, which is identical to the agreement with Teurlings Catholic, according to Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Amanda Blanco.
“The school system knows we don’t have a facility, but they aren’t leaving us out in the dark,” Fontenot said. “They are providing the rental fee and buses for us to get there. We tried to find a place to play in the parish, but it didn’t work out.”
Fontenot the split was amicable between Southside and Teurlings, and to his knowledge neither party had any complaints.
“We are grateful for what they did for us the past three years,” Fontenot said. “Teurlings, Mr. (Mike) Boyer, Dane and Sonny Charpentier all went above and beyond for us, when they simply could have told us no. No complaints from either side and it was a very amicable split.”
Southside, who went 7-4 overall and loss in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, will play five home games against Cecilia, Barbe, Sulphur, Lafayette High, and Sam Houston.
“St. Martinville has a beautiful facility with a great turf field,” Fontenot said. “It’s going to be exciting to bring our fans from Broussard and Youngsville for five weeks. The stadium doesn’t sit as high as Teurlings, but it seats more people and there is plenty of room for our bands and spirit squads.”
Although they’ll be traveling outside the parish to play home games, Fontenot said it’ll be a little closer than traveling crosstown to Teurlings in terms of mileage and actual travel time.
“Playing at St. Martinville is actually going to be closer both in miles and in terms of traffic,” Fontenot said. "Teurlings was about 11 miles from us, and St. Martinville is 10. Plus, the way that we will take to get to St. Martinville is pretty quick and easy. So that part makes it convenient.”
Fontenot said conversations have been held regarding a potential football field in the future, but that no concrete plans have been established.
“There have been conversations on how to get it done,” Fontenot said. “There are a lot of people who want to get it done. However, it is not as cut and dry as ‘OK, let’s build a stadium.' ”
Fontenot said the coaching staff and players don’t talk about having to technically travel weekly for games because they don’t want it to be used as an excuse. But he does feel not having a stadium robs the community of the Friday night experience.
“Home or away doesn’t look much different, except that we are wearing a different jersey,” Fontenot said. “But high school football is the one thing that brings a community together. When you don’t have a field, you get cheated out of the Thursday or Friday night game day experience and community building experience.”