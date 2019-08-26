Editor's note: This is the 29th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Westgate Tigers.
WHAT WE KNOW
The trio of Kayshon Boutte, Makholven Sonn and Jordan Doucet comprise arguably the state's best group of receivers.
Last year, Westgate was forced to use three different quarterbacks because of injuries. When the number one signal-caller, Mar'keyvrick Eddie, was in the lineup, the Tigers showed flashes of brilliance.
After a 3-4 start, Westgate won four straight games down the stretch, including the school's first-ever victory against Teurlings Catholic, and entered the playoffs as a No. 25 seed.
In the first round, Boutte caught 11 passes for 169 yards and returned a kickoff 93 yards to paydirt as the Tigers upset eighth-seeded Plaquemine 56-35.
An LSU commit, Boutte is ranked as the No. 1 senior prospect in the state by ESPN. Sonn (Kansas State commit) is a consensus three-star prospect while Doucet, only a sophomore, had a 27-yard touchdown catch in last week's scrimmage versus Southside.
The offensive line, which averages 212 pounds across the interior, is very small by Class 4A standards, although there is some experience with three returning starters — guards Josh Castillo and Benny Druilhet and tackle Tommy Nanthaveth.
Nanthaveth (6-1, 200, Sr.) has a scholarship offer from Division III East Texas Baptist, while Castillo and Druilhet are described by coach Ryan Antoine as "undersized but the meanest on the field."
Last year's leading rusher, Tyreese Jackson, is now at Colorado State, but sophomore Steven Antoine saw considerable action in 2018 when Jackson was sidelined by a groin injury. Antoine scored on a 36-yard run in the Southside scrimmage.
Junior Kevion Sophus has improved leaps and bounds since the end of last season. He shows a nice burst with the versatility to line up at receiver or running back.
The inability to stop the run was the team's biggest weakness last year, but the defensive front has been bolstered by transfer Parker Nelson, a 6-foot-3, 330-pound nose guard.
Nelson collected an astounding 27 tackles for loss and was named to the Class 1A all-state team after his junior season at Central Catholic.
The secondary should be "real good," according to Antoine, who has two stellar defensive backs in Keydrain Calligan (Louisiana-Monroe commit) and Blayne Delahoussaye (multiple FCS offers).
Special teams are a strength with senior Connor Scott handling the punting and kicking duties. An all-state soccer player, Scott drilled a 47-yard field goal last week against Southside.
Scott had a critical play in last year's come-from-behind win over Teurlings, scooping up an errant snap in the end zone and booting a 47-yard punt that kept the Rebels at bay. The budding entrepreneur owns his own pressure-washing business and plans to walk-on at UL, even though he holds an offer from Grambling State. Scott had a career-long 65-yard punt last year versus Carencro.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The team will have a new quarterback with the graduation of Eddie, now at Jackson State.
Sophomore Brennan Landry is the projected starter. Last week, Landry tossed two touchdown passes and had a third dropped, but he also threw a pick-six.
In 2018, Landry led the Westgate freshman team to a perfect season highlighted by a pair of wins over Lafayette Christian.
He'll be spelled at times by JaQuallan Allen, who completed 13-of-17 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns last year versus Jeanerette.
Allen "is very talented and can do a lot of things with his legs," Antoine said. "He has a great arm as well." The junior will be on the field much of the time, regardless of position.
The Tigers must improve considerably on defense after being victimized by big plays in 2018, and that could happen with Nelson being joined up front by returning starters Alonzo Lewis (6-0, 250, Sr.) and Kenery Touriac (5-9, 245, Sr.).
Touriac wears the prestigious No. 8 jersey, an honor bestowed by a team vote.
"Mar'keyvrick Eddie wore it, Randall Antoine wore it," the Tigers coach said. "A lot of Westgate greats wore it. Touriac works his tail off. If he was 6-foot-2, he would have offers from big schools."
Touriac's brother, Kavin, could be the missing piece of the puzzle on defense. Also a senior, the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder is a physically-gifted athlete who can play the monster/strong safety role or move into the box at linebacker.
Westgate needs players to step up after graduating last year's leading tackler — defensive end Ron Madison — and honorable-mention all-state linebacker Keith Lopez.
The linebacking corps has three new starters in junior Daniel Herron and sophomores Zyion Madison and Traven Gardner. Big things are expected from Madison, the younger brother of Ron Madison.
HOW WE SEE IT
Westgate's roster includes two of the best receivers in the country and a pair of future college defensive backs.
On the other hand, the Tigers are breaking in a new quarterback behind an offensive line that is more suited size-wise to the Class 1A level.
The schedule is ambitious, with non-district games against defending Division IV state champion Lafayette Christian and modern 4A power Lakeshore (12-1 last year). Those games are sandwiched around league contests versus St. Thomas More and Carencro, which has won five straight in the series.
The Tigers will have to be road warriors with six away games on tap.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 6: at Lafayette Christian
The field will be oozing with talent in this Week 1 matchup.
Almost the entire Westgate coaching staff and team were at the LCA-St. Martinville scrimmage last Thursday.
"They looked good," Antoine said of the Knights. "LCA has a winning mentality. They know how to win and how to handle adversity. They don't look like a 2A team. They're bigger than us."
There could be a scintillating one-on-one matchup with Boutte potentially going head-to-head with LCA defensive back Sage Ryan, who has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the state among class of 2021 prospects.
The game will be televised at 7 p.m. by YurView Louisiana, which airs on Cox channels 4 and 1004.
COACHSPEAK
Westgate has a diverse staff that includes former University of Houston running back Randall Antoine — younger brother of the head coach — and a new defensive line coach in Tyrunn Walker.
Walker, who was on the New Orleans Saints roster for the NFC championship last year, was an all-state defensive tackle for Westgate.
The offensive coordinator, Derek Landry, previously served as head coach at LCA, while defensive coordinator Charles Stewart served a stint as Patterson's head coach.
The special teams coordinator, Kristi Romero, is the first woman to coach football on the high school level in Iberia Parish, and the offensive line coach, Stephen Schaub, is back on the job after undergoing multiple surgeries in his battle with cancer.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
WR Kayshon Boutte, 6-1, 185, Sr.
As a junior, Boutte caught 50 passes for 805 yards and rushed for 421 yards with 16 total touchdowns. In March, he ran the 200 meters in 20.87 seconds, which was the third-best time in the nation. Boutte, who will also play defensive back in strategic situations, often lines up at running back in the goal-line package. He is committed to LSU, but that hasn't prevented Alabama from putting on the full-court press.
WR Makholven Sonn, 5-11, 180, Sr.
The state's 38th-ranked senior prospect according to Rivals, Sonn transferred to Westgate from New Iberia Senior High before his junior season. Antoine says Sonn is "the hardest-working kid I've ever been around." He is the vocal leader in the Westgate locker room and doesn't hesitate to light a fire under his teammates. Sonn's future at Kansas State could be on the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback.
DB Keydrain Calligan, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Calligan is a tremendous all-around athlete. He is an all-state guard in basketball and led the Tigers to the Top 28 as a sophomore and the quarterfinals as a junior. Earlier this year, Calligan placed first in the triple jump at the 4A state meet. He is coming off an all-district season as a defensive back and could play both football and basketball at Louisiana-Monroe.
DB Blayne Delahoussaye, 5-11, 165, Sr.
A first-team all-district selection last season, Delahoussaye is the second-fastest player on the team behind Boutte. He ran a leg on the Westgate 4x200 indoor relay team that finished 13th in the nation earlier this year. During the spring evaluation period, Southeastern Louisiana and Southern both extended offers to Delahoussaye, who is only 16 years old. He also excels in the classroom with a 3.4 GPA.
Jordan Doucet, 5-9, 165, Soph.
While only a sophomore, Doucet would be the n=No. 1 receiver for many programs. During the summer, he proved his mettle by winning MVP honors at the I Told the Storm 7-on-7, which featured several older, elite prospects from around the state. In last year's playoff win at Plaquemine, Doucet shook loose for a 47-yard touchdown run. With Boutte, Delahoussaye and Doucet, the Tigers have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to speed.
Head coach: Ryan Antoine
Record: 37-57
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 Lafayette Christian
13 Vandebilt Catholic
20 NEW IBERIA
27 Tara
October
4 Denham Springs
11 ST. THOMAS MORE*
18 LAKESHORE*
25 Teurlings Catholic*
November
1 NORTHSIDE*
8 Carencro*
* denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 7-5
Lost CATHOLIC N.I. 48-14
Beat Jeanerette 53-6
Beat New Iberia 7-3
Lost CAPTAIN SHREVE 36-24
Beat Patterson 47-22
Lost ST. THOMAS MORE 71-20
Lost Carencro 41-20
Beat TEURLINGS CATHOLIC 42-28
Beat Rayne 47-20
Beat NORTHSIDE 47-0
PLAYOFFS
Beat Plaquemine 56-35
Lost BASTROP 40-14
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 7-5
2017: 5-6
2016: 4-6
2015: 0-10
2014: 3-7
Key losses: QB Keyvie Eddie, RB Tyreese Jackson, DL Ron Madison, DL Keith Lopez.
Base offense: Spread
Base defense: 3-4
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Jordan Doucet (5-9, 165, Soph.)*
WR Makholven Sonn (5-11, 180, Sr.)*
WR Kayshon Boutte (6-1, 185, Sr.)*
WR Kevion Sophus (5-9, 160, Jr.)
OT Tommy Nanthaveth (6-1, 200 Sr.)*
OG Joshua Castillo (6-0, 190, Sr.)*
C Ashton Francis (6-3, 245, Soph.)
OG Benny Druilhet (5-8, 225, Jr.)*
OT Nick Jones (5-8, 200, Sr.)
QB Brennan Landry (5-10, 165, Soph.)
RB Steven Antoine (5-10, 185, Soph.)
Defense
DE Alonzo Lewis (6-0, 250, Sr.)*
DE Kenery Touriac (5-9, 245, Sr.)*
DT Parker Nelson (6-3, 330, Sr.)
LB Kavin Touriac (6-0, 205, Sr.)*
LB Zyion Madison (5-10, 200, Soph.)
LB Daniel Herron (5-10, 190, Jr.)
LB Travin Gardner (6-1, 185, Soph.)
DB Blayne Delahoussaye (5-11, 165, Sr.)*
DB Jamartae Lavine (5-10, 175, Soph.)*
DB Keydrain Calligan(6-1, 190, Sr.)*
DB Keyon Joseph (5-10, 170, Soph.)
* denotes returning starter