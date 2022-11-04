OPELOUSAS – One season ago, Opelousas Catholic practically came out of no where to win a district championship.
A young Viking team surprised everyone by adjusting its offense to a run-based, flexbone attack that carried it to an unbeaten district record.
Fast forward one year and the Vikings came into the year firmly on everyone’s radar.
It took a while to get the wheels rolling on the year, but the Vikings closed their second-consecutive district championship in style with a resounding 60-21 win over the St. Edmund’s Blue Jays on Thursday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
Opelousas Catholic (7-3, 5-0) ran its district winning streak to 10-consecutive games by taking a 52-7 lead into the locker room. In the process, it proved itself capable of something it didn’t quite pull off last season.
“This senior group has always been a good group,” OC coach Thomas David said. “They’ve always been solid, level-headed and hard-working. They’ve done a good job as the season has gone on of maturing and carrying us.
“We came into last year young and unproven in a lot of ways. We’ve been in some battles this year, and I think they’ve given us an idea of how good we can be and how capable we are of being that rare caliber of team.”
It was business as usual for OC's dynamic duo of junior quarterback Mark Collins and senior Chris Brown. Each dominated the game in their own way, with Brown catching four passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns and Collins throwing for 181 yards and two touchdowns while adding 98 yards and another two scores on the ground.
Opelousas Catholic scored the game’s opening touchdown before St. Ed’s freshman Ke’Von Johnson responded with a 30-yard touchdown of his own to bring the game to 8-7.
The Vikings then ran off the next 44 points unanswered to take a commanding lead into the locker room.
In the process, OC limited St. Ed’s to 35 total yards and two first downs in the first half with Johnson’s touchdown run making up the vast majority of that real estate.
“It was just a matter of us tightening it up,” David said. “We didn’t make any wholesale adjustments after their first touchdown.”
The Vikings are shaping up at the right time, playing its best football of the season right before the Division IV select bracket is set to kick off next week.
It’s a change of pace David hopes has his team playing into December.
“I think our early games (losses to Southern Lab, Ascension Catholic and Oak Grove) helped us realize the caliber of game you have to play to beat those elite teams. I think it’s helped us play at a really high level throughout district.
“Hopefully we keep our noses to the grindstone and take of business one week at a time.”